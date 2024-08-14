Several high school football programs reclassified by WVSSAC

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several local high school soccer programs are being realigned just weeks before the start of the 2024-25 season.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission confirmed Tuesday that Spring Valley and St. Albans are among the schools moving from Class AAAA to Class AAA.

Wayne and Sissonville are among the schools moving from Class AAA to Class AA.

The Review Board, made up of seven members appointed by West Virginia school administrators, has ordered the 11 schools to be reclassified for the upcoming football season only.

The 11 schools are: Frankfort High School, John Marshall High School, Oak Hill High School, Petersburg High School, Preston High School, Saint Albans High School, St. Marys High School, Sissonville High School, Spring Valley High School, Tyler Consolidated High School and Wayne High School.

The WVSSAC Board of Review's decision comes after 11 schools appealed their classification.

The four-page ruling raises many questions.

WSAZ's Curtis Johnson directed those questions to WVSSAC Executive Director David Price, who is now tasked with implementing the ruling. He said in a written statement that he was notified of the decision Monday night.

He responded to WSAZ as follows:

We respect the existing governance process and we will do our best to implement the logistics of these changes, Price told Johnson.

The Board of Review emphasized the risk of injury in urging immediate action regarding football, but couldn't the same be said for other sports, particularly soccer, cheerleading and volleyball? Johnson asked.

At the moment this is just a football decision, he replied.

Is that the right decision? Johnson asked.

That's the decision of the review board, Price replied.

As for football, only the teams that have appealed will be affected.

That means in our area, South Charleston, Riverside and Capital, all among the smallest in Quad-A, will remain.

The Review Board, however, recommended that these schools should also benefit. Price, however, says the Review Board does not have that authority and can only rule on behalf of schools with an active profession.

If they were to include a spreadsheet with suggestions of where other schools should be categorized, like Riverside or Capital, you don't think that would have any value? Johnson asked.

That's our interpretation, Price said.

WSAZ also wondered whether the statements affect the play-offs in football. After all, if you play against a team from a higher class, you get more points for a strong playing schedule.

Will the teams that remain in Quad- and Triple-A now be punished for wins against the now lower-ranked schools? Johnson asked.

Well, you used the term punished, Price replied. I would use the term potentially affected.

The WVSSAC announced the new classifications in December 2023. For the 2024-25 school year, it went from three to four classifications in five sports, including football.

Tom Harmon, Wayne High School's athletic director and football coach, released the following statement:

The process of reconfiguring schools and their placement is difficult enough to begin with. Certain members of the Board of Directors this cycle, consisting of principals, dropped the ball and used clearly false numbers to reach conclusions. Schools were allowed to appeal and plead their case to an independent Board of Review. Fortunately, the Board of Review agreed with the Competitive Balance Committee and the WVSSAC staff. The ruling rightly concluded that we must follow those in the arena. Competitive balance in WV is the goal.

Spring Valley Athletic Director Tim George released the following statement:

As youth leaders, we all have a moral obligation to do what is right, even when it is difficult. We have been given the task of setting a standard for our youth to follow. As long as I am the athletic director at Spring Valley, I will do whatever it takes to fight for our people. This decision was a huge step in the right direction and something that many schools across the state have been fighting for. At this point, I hope that all parties involved can get into fix mode and find a long-term solution that is fair to everyone.

I hope the public understands that the people who work for the WVSSAC are great people who I truly respect and we need to support them and help them navigate this unprecedented situation.

While there are still many issues to address after our months of fighting, now is the time for us all to come together and focus on fairness for our student-athletes across West Virginia.

We currently believe that Spring Valley will be in AAA for football this season, and we will continue to fight for our ultimate goal of being in AAA for all sports with four classes.

The Board of Review cited time and safety concerns in making the decision so close to football season. The ruling states that allowing understaffed football programs to compete against larger schools would simply raise too many concerns about injuries.

In addition to football, Price tells Johnson that the WVSSAC won’t have a new classification model until next school year. He says the earliest date that principals will meet to discuss any changes is April 2025.

