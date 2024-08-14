Sports
ACS(I) overcomes setback to claim fifth consecutive C-division boys tennis title
SINGAPORE Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) may have been the best in the last four C Division boys tennis tournaments, but going into the final of these National Schools Games on August 13, they considered themselves the underdogs.
Not only did they lose twice to St Josephs Institution (SJI) in the earlier rounds of 2024, but captain Dylan Chans' strange back injury a week earlier made matters worse ahead of the deciding match.
With his chances of competing against his arch-rivals seriously at stake, the 14-year-old boy went into rehabilitation under the supervision of a physiotherapist, doing two hours of stretching exercises every day to relieve back pain.
On August 13, Dylan proved his worth when he gave ACS(I) an insurmountable 3-0 lead after a gruelling match against SJI captain Justin Lie at the Kallang Tennis Centre.
It was an intense match that turned into a war of attrition. Both players pushed themselves physically to the limit during the 2 hour and 38 minute draw, until Justin retired with severe cramps while trailing 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 1-2.
ACS(I) won the final 4-1 to secure their fifth consecutive title, following victories in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
The 2020 Games were cancelled and the C Division competition was not held in 2021.
Dylan, who had been taking painkillers on the morning of the final, told The Straits Times: In the first set I already felt pain in my left hamstring and I requested a medical time-out.
But I decided to push through and just play. I didn't go there expecting to win, since I've lost to Justin several times. I just went there to play my heart out.
The Secondary 2 student added: Like Justin, I was about to cramp up, but he cramped up first. It would have been more fun if we could have fought it out in the last set, but a win is a win.
After all that hard work it feels great to win. It's great for all my teammates too. We had a good line-up, it feels great after losing to them twice.
Joshua Kuan, who defeated Elias Siirtola 6-4, 6-2, and the doubles pair of Andre Lee and Miles Teo, who defeated Cedric Tan and Asher Sandhu 6-2, 6-2, put ACS(I) 2-0 up.
After Dylan's heroics, doubles duo Takuya Kaneko and Brennon Ng secured the only point for SJI with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Emmanuel Suripin and Koh Heng Kai.
Matthew Tay then defeated Raphael Goh 6-1, 6-2.
The result was in stark contrast to the meetings between the two rivals this season, when SJI won 5-0 in the group stage in May and 3-2 in the league round in July.
André and Miles attributed their victory to their teamwork.
Miles said: We were quite close together so it was very easy to continue the competition.
André adds: We always plan the points before we start and tell each other what we are going to try to do.
ACS(I) coach Ang Hock Chai, 56, praised the players' never-give-up attitude and increased their training sessions from two to at least three or four times a week in preparation for the final.
He said: We just tell them to relax and play. Play one point at a time until the end, and we will know the results at the end.
SJIs Takuya, 12, was optimistic despite the loss, saying: Even though we didn't get the result we wanted, I think we all did a great job and we really tried our best.
His doubles partner Brennon, 14, added: It was a good fight and next year we will come back stronger.
