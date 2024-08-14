2028 Olympic events coming to LA: Will breaking return?





Although breaking sports made a breakthrough at the Paris Olympics last week, the sport will not return to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The decision was actually made years ago not to include breaking. In 2022, the International Olympic Committee initially announced 28 sports was approved for the LA Games, breaking the list. Then in 2023, the IOC approves five more sports: baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, six-a-side lacrosse, and squash. In October 2023, ahead of the Paris Olympics, the World DanceSport Federation's umbrella organization issued a statement indicating that the sport would not be practiced at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. “While the WDSF is deeply disappointed with the LA28 decision, it is proud of all it has achieved together with the breaking community in an extremely short time,” the statement said, highlighting the organization’s “strong” relationship with the IOC. Team USA's B-Girl Logistx will compete on Day 14 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Place de la Concorde on August 9, 2024. Elsa / Getty Images The statement added that breaking “is not the first sport to be included in one edition of the Olympic Games and then excluded from the next.” “For example, baseball-softball and karate were included in Tokyo 2020 and then were skipped for Paris 2024,” the WDSF statement said. “Like breaking, karate had not yet made an Olympic debut before being excluded from the next edition of the Games. “The WDSF is working hard to ensure that breaking is included in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, just as softball-baseball has returned to LA28 after missing out on Paris 2024.” In an email to TODAY.com, a spokesperson for LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games said the decision not to pause came out of great consideration and the utmost respect for the sport, its athletes and fans. “While LA28 recognizes the value that breaking can bring to the Olympic Movement, we ultimately proposed a holistic and balanced package of new sports that prioritizes the ability to showcase quintessentially American sports alongside influential global sports,” the spokesperson said. “The LA28 Olympic sports lineup also highlights the unique opportunity to partner with major professional leagues while providing a platform for new sports and new athlete communities to compete on the global stage in 2028.” What sports will be played at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles? So far there is a total of of 36 sports have been approved to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Below is a list of the approved events and the international governing bodies in brackets. Archery (World Archery Federation) Athletics (World Athletics) Badminton (Badminton World Federation) Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation) Basketball (International Basketball Federation) Canoeing (International Canoe Federation) Cricket (International Cricket Council) Cycling (International Cycling Union) Equestrian Sports (International Equestrian Federation) Fencing (International Fencing Federation) Flag football Football (Fdration Internationale de Football Association) Golf (International Golf Federation) Gymnastics (International Gymnastics Federation) Handball (International Handball Federation) Hockey (International Hockey Federation) Judo (International Judo Federation) Lacrosse Modern Pentathlon (International Union for Modern Pentathlon) Swimming (International Swimming Federation) Rugby (World Rugby) Rowing (World Rowing) Shooting (International Shooting Sport Federation) Sailing (World Sailing) Surfing (International Surfing Association) Skateboarding (World Skate) Sport Climbing (International Federation of Sport Climbing) Softball (World Baseball Softball Confederation) Squash Taekwondo (World Taekwondo) Tennis (International Tennis Federation) Table tennis (International Table Tennis Federation) Triathlon (World Triathlon) Volleyball (International Volleyball Federation) Weightlifting (International Weightlifting Federation) Wrestling (United World Wrestling) How many athletes participate in the Olympic Games? The IOC generally prefers to limit the number of athletes at the Summer Games to 10,500 people, reports Associated Press. According to AP, the four additional team sports will likely force the IOC to raise the cap and put pressure on major Olympic sports to limit the number of athletes allowed. The IOC has set a target of finalizing quotas by early 2025.

