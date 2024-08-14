Alexei Popyrins Montreal Masters title and the simplicity of seizing a tennis moment

The first Australian male player to win an ATP 1000 tennis tournament since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

The first ATP player to defeat five top 20 players en route to a title in 2024 and only the fourth man to do so since 2020, after Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic.

The first ATP player to win the Canadian Open on his main-draw debut since Djokovic in 2007.

Alexei Popyrin would not have thought about that for a moment when he fell to the ground in Montreal on Monday night and roared with joy. He defeated Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 to win his first Masters 1000 title at the age of 25.

He didn't think much more about it either. Wow, was all he could muster as he stepped up to the microphone.

It takes a whole group of people to help you get going, Popyrin said, reflecting on the irony of claiming a title in the absence of his girlfriend, who normally accompanies him on tour. He did remember to clarify his hope that they would be together for the US Open.

My girlfriend and family have sacrificed so much, he said.



Popyrin's previous biggest titles were ATP 250s in Singapore and China (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Popyrin’s magnanimity is a staple of tennis tournament winners’ speeches, whether it’s a first tour title or a 50th, and his team and family have helped him make great strides in his career. His raw talent has not been in doubt since he won the 2017 French Open boys singles title, but tennis is a sport that harnesses talent at the right time.

After a modest but marked revival in the last 52 weeks, including close matches against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and, to a lesser extent, at Wimbledon, he managed to put all the pieces of the puzzle in place at once in Canada, when that could actually be enough to win a tournament.

That was the defining factor in Popyrin’s Montreal triumph: he seized his moment, in a period of tennis flux that comes only once every four years. He climbed to No. 23 in the world rankings and secured a spot at the US Open, barring a disastrous turn of events in Cincinnati this week.

Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were absent after their Olympic gold medal match in Paris. The best players in attendance came from the Olympics, with Popyrin bowing out relatively early, giving him time to acclimatize to the conditions in Canada. The ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, which are one rung below a Grand Slam, have had six different winners in their last six editions, at one point having a run of four players (Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray) winning 54 of the 58 between 2011 and 2017.

He won in three sets against Hubert Hurkacz, who had already played two three-set matches after knee surgery that some doctors had advised him to avoid until January to recover. Popyrin was 4-6, 2-3* behind when Hurkacz played a weak, physically challenged and error-free service game to bring the Australian back; he would save another five crucial break points in the match.

He saved three match points against Grigor Dimitrov in the previous round, plus a 15-30 point that would have been 15-40 and two match points in a row if he had not been such a lucky net player.

Taken in bad faith, some of this may sound like an apology or a stroke of luck, but that is the nature of tennis and seizing the moment: winning what is immediately in front of you. Popyrin saved many difficult situations with accurate serving and clinical ball-striking under pressure.



Popyrin was stretched several times during his five victories (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Yet Popyrin didn't beat five top-20 players in a row purely because of external factors. At 6ft 6in (198cm), his serve (and serve-plus-one, or points won on the third stroke of a rally after the serve and a return) have always been weapons.

According to data from Tennis Abstract, he made fewer first serves in Montreal but scored more points behind serves than he had in the previous 52 weeks. What's more, he turned his forehand not only into a weapon but also a consistently match-deciding factor, higher than his average on that wing in the same period.

Inside-in he hit more forehands, with higher speed, closer to the lines and with more spin. He repeated the trick inside-out, but added less spin, indicating that he was willing to flatten his forehand with aggression on that side. He figured out how to win and then used slice and patience to keep opponents off his weaker backhand for as long as possible.

That won't always be enough to win a tournament, but in Montreal it was and the final reflected that more than any other match.

When Rublev and Popyrin grooved, the Russian had the upper hand. So Popyrin didn't let him groove. There were 22 rallies of nine shots or more, of which Rublev won 14. There were 21 rallies of between five and eight shots, of which Popyrin won 13. There were 81 rallies of between zero and four shots (it is normal that this is the most common sequence), of which Popyrin won 50 of the 81.

Seize the moment. It won't always be there.

(Top photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)