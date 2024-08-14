Powr Hockey aims to empower girls on and off the ice | News

Two local hockey moms hope their new brand will empower girls both on and off the ice.
Kristy Swenby, of Blaine, and Michelle Schlipp, of Centerville, both grew up in Circle Pines, where they attended elementary school. Both are graduates of Centennial.
Swenby was on the first Centennial girls hockey team in the 1990s. “I didn't really have any formal training before that, I just joined on impulse when they started the new team,” she recalled. “That was my first exposure to girls hockey as it was becoming more popular.
Although Schlipp herself never played hockey, she grew up with the sport because her father played hockey and several nieces and nephews. Fast forward all those years and both daughters are involved in the sport. Swenby’s 10-year-old daughter plays, and so do Schlipp’s 7- and 8-year-old daughters.
A few years ago, in the middle of the hockey season, the two were talking about the lack of equipment specifically designed for female players, and the idea for Powr Hockey was born.
If you look at hockey, there are so many big brands that are focused on men and their needs, Swenby said. We thought it would be great to take a step back and create something special, just for girls.
The hockey moms started by researching and reaching out to people in the manufacturing industry. They knew their first product had to be a stick. So they started experimenting with length, design, and flexibility.
We wanted to create something that was lightweight and easy to use, Swenby said. Through testing, we were able to perfect that mix.
After several rounds of prototyping, the first stick was officially launched and released in late 2022. Their first stick was pink, with teal, black, and purple colors added later.
Schlipp says it was fun to connect with their customer base through social media to find out what colors and products they would like to see in the future.
The brand is gaining popularity. So far, the two say customers have given great feedback and some are already repeat customers. “We know they'll find something they love,” Swenby said.
The hockey moms regularly attend local events and hockey tournaments to promote their brand. The two recently hosted a photo shoot on the ice and hope to host an outdoor hockey event this winter with ice skating and hot chocolate.
Powr Hockey continues to support players both on and off the ice by sponsoring local teams and participating in various events and fundraising efforts.
Swenby and Schlipp say it's fun to be part of the hockey community, describing it as supportive and positive.
When Swenby played for Centennial, there was no coaching nutrition program for female athletes and girls’ teams often got last pick for ice time. Now with the opportunity to play college hockey and in the Profession Womens Hockey League (PWHL), the dreams are endless.
Now it feels like we're on a more level playing field and we can grow with the sport and bring other girls into the sport, she said. Schlipp added: Girls hockey is getting bigger and bigger and it's so much fun to be a part of that.
The hockey sticks are only sold online via powrhockey.comSwenby and Schlipp hope to create more products specifically tailored to female hockey players, such as gloves and hockey bags, but for now they are focusing on the stick.