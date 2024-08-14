Pakistan cricket's identity will resolve itself – Gillespie

NEW ERA

As Pakistan prepare for a demanding season under a new red-ball coach, with nine Tests in the next five months, the team appears to be struggling with an identity crisis. Opponents are aware that they will face spin challenges in India, seam threats in New Zealand and aggressive play against England. What, then, defines Pakistan’s style of play? They were bowled out 0-3 at home by England on flat and unresponsive pitches last year and there have been some clear posers about their approach.

Creating a blueprint for home Tests and resolving the identity crisis is a major challenge for Jason Gillespie, the new red-ball coach of the team captained by Shan Masood. While the Australian is committed to helping the team define its identity, he believes it will take time to create and adopt a clear and effective blueprint.

“The identity will sort itself out,” he says. “I don't think it's going to be sorted out right now. It's going to be a process of figuring out what surfaces we want to play on in the future.

“I firmly believe that we have covered all the bases, whether it's bowling fast, bowling slower or playing on faster, bouncier tracks that offer more assistance to seamers, or surfaces that are lower and slower. We have to be flexible and adaptable but we will certainly have a basic blueprint of how we want to play our games,” the former Australia pacer, whose first stint as Pakistan coach begins with a two-Test home series against Bangladesh starting August 21, said in a PCB podcast.

Identity is just one of the challenges facing Pakistan cricket; a more pressing issue is the growing gulf between the top teams and the rest in Test cricket. India, England and Australia seem to have pulled away from the pack. Masood tackles this issue head-on, saying there is a need for more Test cricket.

“There was a time when we dominated teams in the UAE, and we did quite well overseas as well. We always performed well in England, and we even held the number one position in Test cricket for a while. The gap was huge then. After that we had a change of captains, but Test cricket was not that frequent for us. If you look at the big countries like Australia, India and England, they play about 10 to 15 Test matches a year,” the Test skipper said in the same podcast.

“In Test cricket, which is the ultimate challenge in the game, you have to be familiar with certain conditions. Yes, we have been playing at home since 2019, but other teams have been playing on their home soil for much longer. We still have to decide what our best approach is at home.

“If I'm brutally honest, in home Test matches, because they've been played at different times of the year and against different countries, we still haven't found our ideal way of playing at home that suits our batting, bowling and overall style. That's something we need to figure out quickly. We need to identify what helps us win as a team. How can we create conditions that suit us better and put us in the driving seat, rather than just thinking about how to deal with the opposition?

“It's about familiarity, figuring things out and consistency, which is very important in Test cricket. We play nine Test matches in four months, but we've also had an unfortunate calendar where we play in Australia, and then we play our next Test after 10 months. These are challenges that Pakistan cricket has to address going forward.

“We need more Test cricket. We play a lot of domestic cricket, so I don't think we can blame that. We play a minimum of 10 first-class matches and with the introduction of departmental cricket, some players ended up playing 16-17 first-class matches in a year.”

Pakistan are also venturing into uncharted territory by appointing two national coaches: Gary Kirsten as head coach for white-ball formats and Jason Gillespie for red-ball cricket. This dual coaching structure could lead to overlaps, especially with multi-format players. Gillespie says he will not hesitate to make unpopular decisions.

“Sometimes decisions are made that may not be popular, but that's why we're in these positions: to make those decisions. But please understand that they are always in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the individual players.

“We have players who play multiple formats and we need to groom them as best as we can. The priority is to represent Pakistan but if there are opportunities – on a case-by-case basis – where a player can learn his game and play better cricket, which in turn will help him become a better cricketer for Pakistan, then we will certainly consider those opportunities. But we will not be in a position where we are putting the team at risk, irrespective of the format.

“And yes, I support the Test side and Gary supports the white-ball formats, but real communication – clear, consistent communication – between all stakeholders is important to get the best out of each individual player and do what’s best for Pakistan cricket.”

Pakistan’s dressing room is notorious for leaking insider information and that was a question during the discussion. What can be done? Masood says he will tackle the problem. “The dressing room culture is crucial and everything starts there,” says the captain, who insists that the sanctity of the dressing room must be preserved.

“How you play on the field starts with the environment and conversations in the locker room. When you become a captain, maintaining or creating a positive locker room culture is a primary responsibility. Great sports teams have strong locker room cultures that contribute to their success. This includes everything from disciplines and routines to agreeing on how to play.

“Addressing leaks and maintaining confidentiality in the locker room are essential. It is important to convince players of the importance of keeping the locker room a sacred space. The improvement of everyone – whether coaches or players – starts with a strong, respectful locker room culture.”

The wide-ranging discussion also touched on the crucial issue of performance anxiety, with the coach saying that the players will have the support of management as long as they are committed. “I'm a realist. There has been a lot of instability and fluctuation recently, both on and off the pitch. From a Test perspective, the selectors and I want to address that and ensure consistency and stability. If we can create an environment where everything is stable off the pitch, that gives the players the best chance of knowing that they are supported and trusted to perform.

“As a coach, as long as the players are committed, put in the time and effort to improve and are ready to perform for the team, they will have our full support. Yes, results matter and I understand that as a coach I am judged on that. However, I will support our players and our coaching staff to help the players put their best foot forward and create an environment where they can play with a clear mind.”

