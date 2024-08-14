Sports
Allan Border wants the Gabba to be demolished due to the sad reality of the stadium
Australian cricket legend Allan Border is backing a growing campaign to replace Brisbane's iconic Gabba Stadium with a new, state-of-the-art stadium.
Border, a major figure in Australian cricket history, is now calling for a fresh start, proposing to demolish the Gabba and build a modern stadium elsewhere that can accommodate multiple sports and the 2032 Olympic Games.
The Gabba, often referred to as The Fortress, is a cornerstone of Australian cricket and boasts an impressive home record in Test matches.
Through 2024, Australia have played 66 men's Test matches at the Gabba, winning 42, drawing 13, drawing 1 and losing only 10.
India's victory in 2019 ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba.
Despite this impressive record, the future of Gabbas is now uncertain. Cricket Australia is said to have excluded Queensland from the schedule for Test matches after the 2025/26 Ashes series due to uncertainty over the stadium's future.
According to the Courier postCricket Australia is set to announce a seven-year Test match schedule, securing matches in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide until the 2030-31 season.
Brisbane's iconic stadium, however, is missing from this list. This has led to Border, who is immortalized in bronze at the stadium, publicly voicing his support for the need for a new stadium in the city.
I would demolish the Gabba and build a new venue in Victoria Park, Border the Queensland masthead said.
A brand new 60,000-seat stadium will host rugby, cricket, Aussie Rules and the Olympics, while the Gabba will become a residential development.
The construction of a new stadium follows the Queensland Government's recent decision to abandon a $2.7 billion plan to demolish and rebuild the Gabba Stadium for the 2032 Olympic Games.
After an independent investigation, a $3.4 billion proposal to build a new oval stadium in Victoria Park was also rejected.
Instead, the state government has invested $2.7 billion in modernising the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC), Suncorp Stadium and the Gabba.
Border acknowledged the challenges Cricket Australia faces in this uncertain landscape and expressed understanding for their decision not to include Brisbane on the Test match schedule.
They have no certainty over Gabba and are therefore left out of the selection, he complained.
It's sad, but they should have certainty sometime in the next four years whether they can use the Gabba or not.
The uncertainty surrounding the Gabba has also raised concerns across other sports, including the AFL, which is also dependent on the venue.
Border urged the authorities responsible for the 2032 Games to resolve the issue quickly, adding: “With elections coming up, no one wants to touch the hot potato of announcing the main venue.
But I'll take a stab at it and say we should demolish the Gabba and turn it into an urban renewal project. And because it's on the edge of the city, you could probably pay for the Olympics by just selling the site, he said.
Queensland Sports Minister Michael Healy has assured the public that negotiations with Cricket Australia are ongoing. However, he confirmed that fans can only be certain of the previously announced Test matches against India and England taking place this summer.
Despite these assurances, there is criticism of the government's current plan to transform QSAC into the main venue for the 2032 Games.
Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson has expressed concerns that the 40,000-seat arena is not suitable for an event of this size.
In a exclusive column for news.com.auPearson warned that sports fans would be disappointed if Brisbane failed to create a world-class venue for the Olympic Games.
What will we see at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, which will also be shown to millions of TV viewers around the world? she asked. Australians are proud of their sporting prowess, we boast about our love of sport, we always enjoy a big event and we always like to support a big event.
Brisbane will have to meet many demands, especially to reach the most important Olympic sport. They want to give the athletes what they deserve: an enthusiastic atmosphere in the crowd.
Pearson's concerns were shared by Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell, who urged Queensland to think more ambitiously about its plans for the Games.
Now that we've looked at Paris, we need to think carefully about what we're going to do and where we're going to do it, she said in a recent interview with Nova.
We need our government to think proactively. Brisbane and South East Queensland are only going to grow and get bigger. And how can we use these Olympics to set things up for the future growth of the city?
In response to the criticism, Prime Minister Steven Miles said defended the government's decision to focus on QSAC.
The IOC is pretty good at organizing the Olympics. They've been doing it for a while and I'll continue to follow their advice, Miles said.
This is the only option that will provide a lasting legacy for athletics, a permanent track and athletics facilities. I think it is a good option.
|
