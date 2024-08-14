Australian Olympic table tennis player Melissa Tapper joins a select list of athletes

Australian table tennis player Melissa Tapper will be fully involved in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Tapper and Brazilian Bruna Alexandre are competing in the Olympic Games and the upcoming Paralympic Games. They are among a select group of athletes who have already competed in the Summer Games twice.

Among them was Oscar Pistorius, the double-leg amputee sprinter from South Africa who was released from prison in January after serving nearly nine years for the murder of his girlfriend.

Oscar Pistorius from South Africa. AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus

In 2012 he took part in both events in London.

29-year-old Alexandre had to have her right arm amputated due to a blood clot when she was a few months old.

Tapper, 34, has brachial plexus palsy, a form of paralysis in her right arm that she suffered at birth.

Melissa Tapper from Australia is competing in Paris 2024. Getty

“It's amazing, an absolute privilege to be able to do this,” said Tapper, who also won the double in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and three years ago in Tokyo.

She was knocked out in her opening singles match in Paris against fourth-seeded Shin Yu-bin of South Korea.

“It was just awesome to be in the arena,” Tapper told The Associated Press.

“The French audience was really, really great. So it was nice to be there. Also to get a feel for what it's like inside the venue. And then when we come back for the Paralympics, it's nice to know your way around before you start an event.”

Alexandre has been participating in the Paralympic Games since 2016.

She won two bronze medals in Rio, and a silver and a bronze in Tokyo.

“I think this is a lesson about inclusivity, both in Brazil and in the rest of the world,” she told AP.

“This can motivate other people with disabilities. And it can also be inspiring for everyone on the Olympic side. When they see me play, they see that anything is possible. It's a win-win situation and it can open a lot of doors.”

Both Alexandre and Tapper compete in the same category at the Paralympic Games, namely for very mild limitations in the legs and playing arms.

Alexandre said that few adjustments are needed because of her disability.

One of her disadvantages is that she cannot balance her body as well as the other players, and another is that she is not as fast as most of her opponents.

But Alexandre also has some advantages, such as a serve that has its own unique style because she has to throw the ball with the same hand as she holds the racket.

“It's one of the strong points of my game,” said Alexandre.

“The girls get a little confused and have to adjust to that.”

Alexandre's coach, Jorge Fanck, said there are no major changes in the way he trains the team due to Alexandre's disability.

“She's here because of her talent. She compensates for any difficulties she may have with her talent,” he said.

“And we are using the preparations for the Olympic Games to help her arrive strong for the Paralympics in a month's time. There are high expectations for her results at the Paralympics.”

Tapper, who like Alexandre started playing table tennis at a young age, won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo three years ago.

Melissa Tapper during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Getty

She said her serve required the most adjustments due to her arm problem.

“Also, my biggest disadvantage, honestly, is that I don't have access to as many high-quality tournaments and events like the Olympics,” she said.

“The biggest disadvantage is that I don't have the same experience of big competitions as here.”

Melissa Tapper from Australia is competing in Paris 2024. Getty

Tapper wears a specially designed brace on her right forearm to provide some strength to her wrist.

“People think I sprained my hand or something,” she said.

Other athletes who have done the double in the past include another table tennis player: Poland's Natalia Partyka, who did it in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, according to the Olympics Study Centre.

South African swimmer Natalie Du Toit competed in both events in Beijing, while Italian archer Paola Fantato achieved her double in Atlanta in 1996.

Tapper and Alexandre both stayed in Europe between the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games, which start on August 28.

Tapper will get some rest in Portugal before returning to France, while Alexandre will join the Brazilian Paralympic delegation's training camp in northern France.

