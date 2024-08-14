Ohio Football Fall Camp Day 12 | Thoughts from Defensive Coordinator John Hauser





Football

13-08-2024 10:00:00 AM

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, OhioThe defensive coordinator of the Ohio football team John Hauser Yesterday (August 12th) I met with Sam Hyman of Ohio Athletics. They discussed the defense’s progress thus far, the positives from the team’s first practice game, and what he’s enjoyed about his first fall camp overseeing the entire defensive unit. About observations on the defense so far “I think our guys are playing hard. We're a new group with a lot of new faces, but our kids have been playing hard and I'm happy with their ability to get to the ball and their desire to get to the ball. We've been preaching it a lot. I know our assistant coaches are on top of it, that's kind of a mantra. They've bought into that and I'm happy with that.” About the positive points of the first practice match of the autumn camp “I like how we tackled. I thought we tackled better than we often did in the early practice games in space. It's another thing we've been working on a lot; we don't go live every day, so that's a focus for us when we're in tag-off from getting into position. But I thought we tackled really well in space. I saw a couple of frontals that we could have done better at, but I was happy with our ability to get guys on the ground.” About the current defensive points of interest I think it's the basics, but we're sticking to the basics. Pursuit, getting to the ball, tackling, destroying blocks, but it's also about the setup being slowed down now and we've got pretty much everything in place. So, the nitty gritty of the position situational football: down in distance, how we want you to play this technique depending on what the down in distance is, what the offense formation is telling us. It's starting to get into the knowledge of what the offense is doing. We've got to know what we're doing, now it's, 'Hey, what can give our guys an advantage to know what's coming,' and things like that.” On his favorite part of his job as defensive coordinator

“It's just the relationships. I used to have 10 to 12 guys that I had as their primary position coach. Now I just have a relationship with different guys, all the defensive linemen now, the linebackers, and I can get to know those guys better, see what motivates them and just get feedback from them, from their perspective, which I didn't really do as a safeties coach. I was just concerned about my guys. I know what I want it to look like and send that message to everybody [starting] 11 and everybody on defense, I just want to get the message across the way I want it to be. The assistant coaches do a great job of getting that message across as well. #OUohyeah

