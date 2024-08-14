3 Upstate NY Colleges Named in Lawsuit That Could Upend College Hockey





Buffalo, NY The NCAA was accused of boycotting Canadian Hockey League players from the Division I league in a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday. If successful, the lawsuit could end a longstanding ban on college hockey players who qualify as professionals. The implications of the lawsuit could be far-reaching. If successful, the lawsuit could intensify competition for college-age talent between North America’s top two producers of NHL draft-eligible players. And it has the potential to create a talent drain between the three CHL leagues, the Ontario, Quebec Major Junior and Western Hockey Leagues, which could lose players at the prime junior age of 18 to the college ranks. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Rylan Masterson in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York, by the New York City law firm Freedman Normand Friedland. Masterson, of Fort Erie, Ontario, lost his college eligibility two years ago when he appeared in two exhibition games for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires at age 16. The CHL's three associations are categorized as professional leagues under NCAA bylaws, which bars their players from participating. CHL players receive a stipend of up to $600 per month for living expenses, which is not considered income for tax purposes. College players receive scholarships and can now earn money through endorsements and other uses of their name, image and likeness (NIL). The lawsuit names 10 Division 1 schools, including the three closest to Fort Erie: Canisius, Niagara and Rochester Institute of Technology. Other schools named range from Denver to Boston College. They were selected to demonstrate that they follow NCAA bylaws to ban current or former CHL players. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Atlantic Hockey commissioner Michelle Morgan, whose league represents the three schools in Western New York, declined to comment, telling The Associated Press she was seeking more information. CHL spokesman Christopher Seguin declined to comment. The lawsuit cites news articles alleging that the NCAA has enforced its boycott by forcing players as young as 16 to make decisions about their futures, deterring them from joining the CHL. Another concern is that the NCAA bylaws suppress player compensation by preventing competition between the CHL and the NCAA for top talent. The lawsuit suggests that lifting the ban would likely result in CHL teams increasing compensation for players in an effort to retain them. The lawsuit notes that NCAA bylaws allow for professional participation, with the exception of men's ice hockey and skiing. It also notes that players who have competed professionally in Europe do not face the same restrictions, citing Boston University's Tom Willander, who appeared in two Swedish Elite League games last year. The lawsuit alleges that Masterson and the group suffered damages that the antitrust laws were designed to prevent, and the NCAA's conduct was unlawful. The attorneys are asking a judge to certify the members of the class, which includes all players who have played in the CHL or for a Division I school since Aug. 12, 2020. Many in the college hockey world saw such legal action as inevitable, especially after the NCAA determined in a 2023 review of its bylaws that the rule barring CHL players was subject to legal challenge. According to the lawsuit, the NCAA hockey coaches decided in May not to vote on whether to keep the bylaws in place, but instead to create a committee to monitor potential legal challenges.

