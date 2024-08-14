TT star Sreeja Akula achieves historic best-ever ranking after Paris Olympics





Sreeja Akula reached her career-best ranking of No. 21 in the world after her campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also achieved the highest ranking by an Indian table tennis player. From No. 89 at the start of the year, the 26-year-old has risen rapidly. She recently became only the second Indian paddler after Manika Batra to reach the round of 16 of an Olympic table tennis tournament. In the quarterfinals on her 26th birthday, Sreeja made world number one Sun Yingsha of China work hard. But after winning nine game points in the first two sets, Sreeja could not control her nerves. The youngster started with a commanding 4-0 win over Christina Kallberg of Sweden, before beating Singapore's Zeng Jian 4-2. But Sreeja failed to show the same dominance against Sunlosing 0-4. She was also part of the Indian women's team that reached the quarterfinals, where they lost to Germany. She was a partner of Manika and Archana Kamath. Sreeja Akula misses Ultimate Table Tennis Sreeja has since been ruled out of the 2024 Ultimate Table Tennis. In a statement, she said that he decided to withdraw after suffering a stress fracture. Sreeja said that she needs about six weeks to be fully fit. “I regret to inform you that I have been diagnosed with a stress fracture and have been advised by my doctor to take six weeks of rest. This unfortunately means that I will not be able to participate in UTT 2024,” said Sreeja. Besides performing well at the Olympics, Sreeja also impressed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning gold in the mixed doubles with Achanta Sharath Kamal. In June, Sreeja also became the first Indian table tennis player to win a WTT (World Table Tennis) Contender singles title. Published by: sabyasachi chowdhury Published on: August 14, 2024 Tune in

