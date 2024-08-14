Sports
17 of the Best Tennis Courts and Clubs in San Diego
Do you think surfers and sailors have it made in this city? The waves can be flat for weeks and there is limited wind and daylight. Tennis players, on the other hand, do. They can put on their pleated skirts and headbands and enjoy almost 365 days and on floodlit courts, nights! of ground shots, volleys, serves and smashes every year.
In the city of San Diego alone there are 159 courtsof which over 140 are equipped with lights for night play. You can find an extensive list of fields including high schools, parks, and even backboards and practice walls near youhere. But we’ve rounded up the best places to play. Committing to a club membership is a big step, but many of these courses are open to the public for the sweet price of free.
Tennis courts in La Jolla and Del Mar
La Jolla Tennis Club
Nine courts in the heart of downtown La Jolla.
Address: 7632 Draper Ave.
Courts of Appeal: Nine courts
Membership fee: between $95 and $205 depending on the time of year for an adult membership
Day pass price: $10 for a day pass for non-member adults
Other facilities: Various lessonsclinics and competitions
Racquet Club of the University of the City
These courts are located in the Standley Recreation Center.
Address: 3585 Gouverneur Drive
Courts of Appeal: Six lanes, only lit on weekdays
Membership fee: $325 per year for adults; $100 for juniors
Day pass price: $10; $8 if you play with a member
Other facilities: Youth and adult classes are available
Surf and Turf Recreation Center
Value surf meets service.
Address: 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd.
Courts of Appeal: Eight lanes, all lit
Membership fee: $1,400 per year for adults or $120 per month; $950 per year for juniors or $80 per month
Other facilities: Classes, camps and 'cardio tennis' workouts
Tennis courts at Point Loma and Ocean Beach
Barnes Tennis Center
Programs for adults Are available, but it's mostly about the children in this wonderland of after-school youth tennis programsteams and tournaments.
Address: 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd.
Courts of Appeal: 25 hard courts, two clay courts, all floodlit
Membership fee: $350 for adult membership
Day pass price: $8-15 per adult for one hour of court rental
Peninsula Tennis Club
A spacious complex with public courts on the river.
Address: 2525 Bacon Street.
Courts of Appeal: 12 illuminated lanes
Membership fee: $185 Annual Membership for Adults
Day pass price: $10
Other facilities: Lessons, clinics and tournaments, weekly and monthly tennis meetings
Point Loma/Cabrillo Tennis Club
This club is played on four fields at Point Loma Community Park and two fields at Cabrillo Recreation Center.
Address: 1049 Catalina Blvd. and 3051 Canon St.
Courts of Appeal: Six
Membership fee: $75 Annual Individual Membership
Day pass price: $5
Volo Sports
Volo is running adult competitions for beginners and mixed doubles for mixed teams at various levels, starting at any time of the year. Eight-week schedules include post-game happy hours at local establishments.
Address: Different locations
Courts of Appeal: Volo competitions are played at the Barnes Tennis Center and the Peninsula Tennis Club
Membership fee: Prices range from approximately $119 to $185 depending on the competition
Other facilities: Make new friends, beat them at tennis
Tennis courts in Pacific and Mission Beach
Pacific Beach Tennis Club
This Club with 200 members has several competitions and mixers near De Anza Cove.
Address: 2639 Grand Ave.
Courts of Appeal: Eight courts
Membership fee: $295 per year membership; $34 per month membership
Day pass price: $10; 18 and under are free
Other facilities: Clubhouse, pro shop and ball machine ($10 per hour)
Pacific Beach Recreation Center
A couple illuminated courts waiting for an exciting opening match.
Address: 1405 Diamantstraat.
Courts of Appeal: Two illuminated lanes
Price: Free
Other facilities: Classes are available for youth and adults
San Diego Tennis and Racquet Club
This 10-acre facility also features a swimming pool, squash court, basketball court, volleyball court and table tennis table.
Address: 4848 Tecolote Rd.
Courts of Appeal: 22; 16 are enlightened
Price: Contact the club for more information
Other facilities: One stadium court, backboards and pro shop. Lessons available through Angel Lopez Tennis Academy
Tennis courts in Balboa Park
Morley Field / Balboa Tennis Club
The Morley Field courts, within volley distance of the San Diego Zoo, are the site of many tennis tournaments throughout the year, hosted by Balboa Tennis Clubwhich offers a full range of lessons and competitions. Reservations can be made one week in advance.
Address: 2221 Morley Field Drive
Courts of Appeal: 25 hard courts, all lit, some with grandstands
Membership fee: $450 per year for adults membership
Day pass price: Adult Day Pass $10
Other facilities: One stadium court with 1,500 seats and a clubhouse with lounge and changing rooms. With a membership you can reserve courts a week in advance and get access to the clubhouse with changing rooms, showers and the opportunity to play in the club team.
Tennis courts in Kearny Mesa and Lake Murray
Mesa College of San Diego
The courts are open to the public when not in use for lessons, training or competitions. View the team schedules at Gosdmesa.comtaking into account that university team matches can last up to five hours.
Address: 7250 Mesa College Circle
Courts of Appeal: Eight
Price: Free
Other facilities: Only tennis, no student loans
Lake Murray Tennis Club
Ten courts in a sublime suburban setting.
Address: 7003 Murray Park Dr.
Courts of Appeal: 10 courts
Membership fee: $335 Adult Memberships; $110 Child Memberships
Day pass price: Day Pass $10
Other facilities: Clubhouse, professional lessons, competitions, tournaments, social gatherings
Tennis Courts in Coronado
Coronado Tennis Center
Tennis is a popular pastime on this island hamlet.
Address: 1501 Glorietta Blvd.
Courts of Appeal: Eight lanes, three of which are illuminated
Day pass price: Reservations made five days or less before game day cost $5 and $15 for residents and non-residents, respectively.
Other facilities: Clubhouse with kitchen and free WiFi
Coronado Cays Park
This park is located next to Silver Strand State Beach.
Address: 99 Grand Caribbean Island
Courts of Appeal: Five lanes, all lit
Price: Free
Tennis courts in Carmel Valley and Rancho Penasquitos
Tennis in Carmel Valley
Located on the Carmel Valley Recreation Center.
Address: 3777 Townsgate Dr.
Courts of Appeal: Four lanes, all lit
Membership fee: Annual Adult Membership $50
Day pass price: $5 per person/per hour day rate for non-members
Other facilities: Lessons, camps and clinics with a strong emphasis on juniors
Rancho Penasquitos Tennis Center
Get in line, Rafael Nadal! There's currently an eight- to ten-month waiting list for memberships, but the private non-profit organization typically keeps one court open for public use by non-members; a $5 day pass is required.
Address: 12350 Zwarte Bergweg
Courts of Appeal: 12 courts
Membership fee: $325 Adult Memberships; $550 Family Memberships; $105 Junior Memberships
Day pass price: $5
Other facilities: Senior discounts available
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
