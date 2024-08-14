Sports
Skahan will 'do whatever it takes to win' in NHL with Utah Hockey Club
SALT LAKE CITY — On June 29, Will Skahan was at UFC 303 in Las Vegas to see Alex Pereira knock out Jiri Prochazka in the main event.
Just hours earlier, down the road at Sphere, the 18-year-old defenseman struck the first blow on his journey to the NHL when he was selected in the second round (No. 65) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Utah Hockey Club.
I think everything just kind of fell away, Skahan said. “You always have that first instinct to hug your parents and my little brother, I think that was special. I think it was more for them than it was for me.
Perhaps the most striking thing about Skahan is his size. At 6’3” he’s hard to miss on the ice.
But it's his frame that has impressed Utah the most.
What is striking is his mobility for a [defenseman] his size, said Utah director of player development Lee Stempniak. He's an exciting prospect to have for us. It's not every day you get a big guy like Will on the blue line who can do it defensively and offensively.
While Skahan was known for his defensive talents, he was able to showcase his offensive game during Utah's development camp in July, when he scored a goal and had two assists in an exhibition game on the final day of camp.
Last season, he showed glimpses of his offensive qualities for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U-18 team, with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 60 games.
He's a big guy that can definitely be someone that can come in and play with a presence and make it tough for other teams to play in our building, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. He's someone that's just getting better.
Skahan has been active in the NHL for most of his life. His father, Sean Skahan, worked for the Anaheim Ducks as a strength and conditioning coach from 2002 to 2015.
Will's youth with the Ducks helped shape his vision for the future.
Just seeing what they did lit a fire in my heart and created a burning passion for the sport, he said. I think it helped me tremendously to get to where I am today, so I can't appreciate that enough.
The next step in Skahan's journey is his first season at Boston College. Stempniak says there's a lot to work on as he prepares to play in the NHL down the road.
The first one goes in [Boston College] and feel comfortable, confident and earn ice time,” he said, “Then he continues to improve his game, things that will be successful next season, then the season after that, and then eventually he turns pro and comes to us in Utah.
Skahan said he is confident that if his name is called by Utah, he will be ready.
“I'm really competitive, I'll do anything to win,” he said. “When I get to the NHL, I'm here to win and I'm really excited about it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/utah-prospect-will-skahan-will-do-anything-to-win-in-nhl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Skahan will 'do whatever it takes to win' in NHL with Utah Hockey Club
- Highlights: NYC coffee culture and the people who are truly obsessed with this ubiquitous brew
- UAW sues Donald Trump and Elon Musk, accusing them of pushing for firing of strikers
- On Partition Remembrance Day, PM Modi reiterates government's commitment to protect unity and brotherhood
- The Rumored It Ends With Us Casting Drama, Explained
- Nancy Pelosi on Elon Musk, Donald Trump and hammer attack horror
- Widodo optimistic about new capital Nusantara – World
- adidas launches FW24 New York Tennis Collection – Designed with Motion Capture technology for ultimate flexibility and comfort
- 'Emily in Paris' Cast Shocked by LA Earthquake in Video
- NFL Survivor Picks 2024: Best Football Knockout Picks, Pool Strategy, Schedule Layout & Optimal Grid
- PM Modi, Home Minister Shah pay tribute to Partition victims
- Turkey says it has made significant progress in Somalia-Ethiopia talks