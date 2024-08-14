Skahan will 'do whatever it takes to win' in NHL with Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY — On June 29, Will Skahan was at UFC 303 in Las Vegas to see Alex Pereira knock out Jiri Prochazka in the main event.

Just hours earlier, down the road at Sphere, the 18-year-old defenseman struck the first blow on his journey to the NHL when he was selected in the second round (No. 65) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Utah Hockey Club.

I think everything just kind of fell away, Skahan said. “You always have that first instinct to hug your parents and my little brother, I think that was special. I think it was more for them than it was for me.

Perhaps the most striking thing about Skahan is his size. At 6’3” he’s hard to miss on the ice.

But it's his frame that has impressed Utah the most.

What is striking is his mobility for a [defenseman] his size, said Utah director of player development Lee Stempniak. He's an exciting prospect to have for us. It's not every day you get a big guy like Will on the blue line who can do it defensively and offensively.

While Skahan was known for his defensive talents, he was able to showcase his offensive game during Utah's development camp in July, when he scored a goal and had two assists in an exhibition game on the final day of camp.

Last season, he showed glimpses of his offensive qualities for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U-18 team, with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 60 games.

He's a big guy that can definitely be someone that can come in and play with a presence and make it tough for other teams to play in our building, Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. He's someone that's just getting better.

Skahan has been active in the NHL for most of his life. His father, Sean Skahan, worked for the Anaheim Ducks as a strength and conditioning coach from 2002 to 2015.

Will's youth with the Ducks helped shape his vision for the future.

Just seeing what they did lit a fire in my heart and created a burning passion for the sport, he said. I think it helped me tremendously to get to where I am today, so I can't appreciate that enough.

The next step in Skahan's journey is his first season at Boston College. Stempniak says there's a lot to work on as he prepares to play in the NHL down the road.

The first one goes in [Boston College] and feel comfortable, confident and earn ice time,” he said, “Then he continues to improve his game, things that will be successful next season, then the season after that, and then eventually he turns pro and comes to us in Utah.

Skahan said he is confident that if his name is called by Utah, he will be ready.

“I'm really competitive, I'll do anything to win,” he said. “When I get to the NHL, I'm here to win and I'm really excited about it.”