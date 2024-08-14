Chinese table tennis champion did not criticize Olympic crowd in post-match interview





Chinese Olympic table tennis champion Chen Meng did not complain about unfair treatment by the public after she defeated teammate Sun Yingsha to win gold in the women's singles final. Although Chen's victory was not well received by Chinese fans, social media posts about her post-match interview essentially contained a fabricated response from the player. “This is why I supported Chen Meng so strongly and hoped she would win the championship, because there is a group of despicable Chinese behind her,” said a simplified Chinese X-message on August 7, 2024. The post includes a photo of Chen being interviewed after winning gold in the women's singles table tennis Olympic final in Paris on August 3. The match was played all-China against world number one Sun. Simplified Chinese subtitles on the image suggest that Chen said: “Even when I won, no one cheered for me. I turned around and saw the audience was silent, booing and giving me the middle finger.” The alleged subtitles also show Chen accusing Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, of “looking at her with contempt”. Screenshot of the fake X-post taken on August 12, 2024 Chen was booed by the crowd, while Sun, who has a large, adoring fan base, was cheered enthusiastically throughout the match. The fans of Sun then Chen attacked online for preventing Sun from setting a new record at the Paris Olympics for the fastest Grand Slam. Beijing police said on August 4 that they arrested a woman who posted defamatory comments online about athletes and coaches after the competition, while social media platform Weibo deleted more than 12,000 posts and banned more than 300 accounts following the incident (archived link). The same image of Chen's alleged post-match comments also appeared in posts on X, Facebook And Wires. However, Chen did not complain about the way she was treated during the interview. Made up subtitles A reverse search on Google led to the original interview clip at YouTubeuploaded by the sports channel of the Chinese state media CCTV on August 7, 2024 (archived link). The video is titled “Chen Meng: There is no loser in today's game” and Chen expresses her surprise that she won the game against the top-ranked Sun. Below is a screenshot comparing the image in the fake message (left) with the CCTV video (right): Screenshot comparison of the image shared in the fake post (left) and the CCTV video (right) At no point in the video does Chen reprimand the audience. In fact, she says, “I'm also very grateful to the audience who were here cheering us both on.” She also says that there were “no losers in this game” and that they both did their best. The state-run China News Service also reported Chen said the competition had no losers and that both she and Sun deserved applause for winning gold and silver for China (archived link).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/chinese-table-tennis-champion-did-042717303.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos