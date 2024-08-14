As cricket grows in popularity in North Texas, UT Dallas goes all out with a new tournament

Cricket's popularity is growing in North Texas and Dallas will soon host the sport's latest tournament.

The Dallas-based National Cricket League USA has announced that its inaugural season will be held at the University of Texas at Dallas from October 4-14, introducing a new form of cricket to the region.

The Sixty Strikes tournament features six teams with players from around the world, including their hometown team, the Dallas Wolves.

Home to many international students and the Comets Cricket Club, UT Dallas is the perfect location for the inaugural season of NCL USA, James B. Millikenchancellor ofThe University of Texas system, said in a statement announcing the tournament. With cricket becoming increasingly popular around the world, I share the Texans' enthusiasm for its expanded exposure here.

The games will be faster than traditional cricket matches, according to NCL. Sixty Strikes is fast-paced, allowing players to score more in a more competitive environment. Cricket matches will vary in length; in the upcoming tournament, each will last approximately 90 minutes.

Additionally, NCL USA plans to have Bollywood and Hollywood entertainers throughout the tournament. UTD officials said they hope the mix of sports and entertainment will create a unique atmosphere for the matches.

Kyle Edgington, vice president of UT Dallas Development and Alumni Relations, said he's noticed that many North Texas cities have recreational cricket organizations and he hopes the tournament will bring the community closer together.

We're eager to see how we can attract people who otherwise wouldn't come to UT Dallas to come and watch a game this fall, Edgington said.

UTD officials said they are working on upgrades to the university cricket ground, including over 2,000 grandstand seats and VIP tents. The event will also be live streamed internationally.

Our great state has welcomed Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA, both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release. As cricket continues to grow its global fan base, Texas will have a front-row seat to the growth across the country.

A growing sport

There are over 400 cricket leagues or programs and 200,000 players across the country, according to USA Cricket.

The event will return to the Olympic Games in 2028, more than a century after it was last held.

The US made its debut in the International Cricket Council Mens T20 Cricket World Cup Series earlier this year, co-hosting it with four matches in Dallas. Like the National Cricket League, Major League Cricket is also headquartered in Dallas. MLC has converted the former Airhogs Stadium in Grand Prairie into the home of the Texas Super Kings.

Cricket is the second most watched sport in the world behind soccer. It is traditionally popular in European and South Asian countries, but has also gained attention in the US in recent years, with Texas having some of the greatest traction.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Asian American population in Texas increased by 5.5% between 2022 and 2023, making it the fastest-growing demographic in the state.

According to Arun Agarwal, president of NCL USA, the increased interest in cricket in North Texas can be attributed in part to the growing numbers of international students from countries where cricket is most popular, such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

I think this is really going to be a game changer at the local, state and national level, Agarwal said, because we are establishing a new model for a college campus [that has] international students who are familiar with the game.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's news intern. Have a tip? Email Penelope at [email protected] .