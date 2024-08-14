Boston College Mens Hockey Starts Recruiting Cycle With a Bang





Greg Brown has gotten off to a quick start in the new recruiting cycle for Boston College men’s hockey, garnering commitments from several highly-hyped recruits in just a few days at the beginning of the month. Five players have already committed to BC, and all five appear to be potential impact players if they join the Eagles in the coming years. Here’s a quick rundown of all five: CALLUM TABLEWARE Croskery is a defenseman from Ontario, Canada who was the first player to commit to BC this cycle. Croskery is one of the top recruits in his class and reportedly has a very well-rounded game. He should get a chance to become the first true blue chip prospect the Eagles have on their blue line in a few years. He is scheduled to play in the USHL with the Chicago Steel next season and is likely at least a couple of years away from making his BC debut. CASEY MUTRYN In a league that currently seems more focused on defensemen, Mutryn appears to be the big name the Eagles have landed. Mutryn scored 42 points in just 27 games while playing for St. Sebastians last season and will be part of the US National Team Development Program for the next few years. Mutryn’s brother, Teddy, is also a BC commit and his father, Scott, was a former BC quarterback. RUDOLFS BERZKALNS Berzkalns is a Latvian forward who has spent the past three seasons with the Bishop Kearney Selects. He was just under a points per game performer during his time there, scoring 68 goals and 147 total points in 152 games during that span. Berzkalns will continue to play in the USHL this upcoming season as a member of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. CAMERON CARD BORDER Chartrand is a 4.5 star defenceman and another Canadian addition from Greg Brown. The Quebec native is a huge asset for the Eagles as he was listed as the 12th best prospect and fourth best defenceman in his class by Neutral Zone. He is another player who is said to have a very solid all-around game and another future Eagle who looks like he will see some time in the USHL after being recently drafted by the Cedar Rapid RoughRiders SAM WATHIER Sam Wathier is another addition to the blue line for BC. Wathier is a four-star recruit out of Iowa and will play for the U.S. Under-17 national team in 2024-25. He had 14 points in 30 games for the Eastern Ontario Wild last season and reportedly improved his game considerably to climb the recruiting boards before landing with the Eagles.

