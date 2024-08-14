Sports
Chinese athletes receive support after unfollowing Japanese table tennis player
Japanese table tennis player Hina Hayata at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo: XinhuaTwo Chinese athletes have unfollowed a Japanese table tennis player on social media after she announced her intention to visit a notorious war memorial, drawing support from netizens.
A social media account affiliated with China News Service reported Wednesday that Hina Hayata, a Japanese table tennis player, said in an interview that she would like to visit the “Chiran Peace Museum for Kamikaze Pilots.” Kamikaze pilots represent the ugliness and cruelty of right-wing activists in Japan and are a symbol of Japanese military aggression during World War II.
After hearing the news, Chinese table tennis players Sun Yingsha and Fan Zhendong immediately unfollowed Hayata on Sina Weibo on Wednesday.
On Monday, Hayata shared photos of herself and Chinese table tennis players on Sina Weibo and said that Fan had exchanged pins with her.
“He has always been my favorite athlete and I am happy that he is winning the Olympics,” she said.
The incident led to discontent and heated discussions among internet users on various social media platforms.
Internet users praised the Chinese athletes' quick response, saying this would be normal behavior for any Chinese citizen.
Other netizens noted that Chinese athletes follow Japanese athletes because they are respected competitors, but then unfollow them if they cross a line for the Chinese population.
Some netizens were disappointed and said that they were impressed by Hayata when they watched the Games because she did not give up despite her injuries. They expressed their surprise at her behavior.
