Buchi Babu Trophy 2024: Full Schedule, Teams, Match Dates & Venues | Cricket News





The 2024 Buchi Babu Trophy is expected to be held before the domestic senior cricket season, which begins on August 15 in Tamil Nadu. The Buchi Babu Trophy, held annually in the run-up to the domestic cricket season, returned last year after a six-year hiatus. The tournament is considered one of the oldest cricket tournaments in India and is named after Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, better known as Buchi Babu Naidu, a pioneer of cricket in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is organising the invitational tournament, which will be held at four venues this season. The tournament will also feature several Indian stars such as Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan representing their respective state teams. Buchi Babu Trophy 2024: Formats, Teams and Schedule Twelve teams will be divided into four groups. 10 state teams, including Railways, will participate in the tournament, besides two teams from Tamil Nadu: the (TNCA) Presidents XI and TNCA XI. The matches will follow a four-day format in the run-up to the Duleep Trophy in September and the Ranji Trophy starting in October. Madhya Pradesh are the reigning champions, having defeated Delhi in last year's final. Group A: Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad and Jharkhand

Group B: Railways, Gujarat and TNCA President's XI

Group C: Haryana, TNCA XI and Mumbai

Group D: Jammu and Kashmir, Chattisgarh and Baroda Round 1 (August 15-18) Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Tirunelveli

Railways vs Gujarat, Salem

Mumbai vs Haryana, Coimbatore

Jammu & Kashmir vs Chattisgarh, Natham Round 2 (August 21-24) Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli

Railroads vs. TNCA Presidents XI, Salem

Haryana vs TNCA XI, Coimbatore

Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda, Natham Round 3 (August 27-30) Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli

Gujarat vs TNCA Presidents XI, Salem

Mumbai vs TNCA XI, Coimbatore

Baroda vs Chattisgarh. Natham Semi-finals (September 2-5) Group A Winner vs Group B Winner, Tirunelveli

Group C Winner vs Ground D Winner, Natham Final (September 8-11) Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 When and where can you watch the 2024 Buchi Babu Trophy matches? The 2024 Buchi Babu Trophy matches will be streamed on the TNCA app and TNCA YouTube channel.

