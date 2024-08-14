Sports
Nebraska Football Fans React to Husker Dan Poll
Last week I asked Nebraska fans which team they would most like to see the Huskers beat this fall: Colorado, Iowa, Ohio State, or USC.
Remember, Colorado has won its last three games against Nebraska, including last year's Husker meltdown at CU. Iowa has dominated Nebraska in recent years. So has Ohio State. Add to that Nebraska's 0-4-1 lifetime record against the Trojans and you have a pretty good list of opponents that most Husker fans would love to beat.
And what are the results? Drumroll please…
- Colorado led with 65% of the vote.
- Ohio State came in second with 20%.
- USC at 10%.
- Iowa at 5%.
So much about the border rivalry between Iowa and Nebraska.
Here are some reactions from Nebraska fans. Some comments have been edited for space and content.
Colorado
Colorado is my #1 pick for so many reasons. But the biggest reason is that Deion Sanders is so easy to hate. The last 3 losses to Colorado have been so annoying – especially the last two. The kicker is that next month's game could decide Nebraska's entire season.
Matt S.
Deion Sanders' arrogance is reason enough to pick Colorado. He's a hat, not a cowboy.
Erik H.
I think CU has the most arrogant coach in the country. It was a slap in the face for NU to be one of CU's 4 wins last year – almost as bad as NU's loss to Northwestern in '22. I believe this is the last year for the Sanders circus in Colorado. I'd like to send him out with a loss to Nebraska.
Edward B.
A win over Colorado would silence the Sanders gang and make Husker Nation happy!
Alex S.
State of Ohio
Since they are the best bet to win the Big Ten title this year, I want Nebraska to beat Ohio State.
Terrence S.
I know the Puffaloes are a lot of people's favorite team to beat, but it would be incredibly satisfying to beat the Buckeyes and completely shock the college football world!
By Scott M.
Buckeye fans think Nebraska is a joke. Let's show Ohio State we are a team to compete against again.
Dean P. (a transplanted Husker fan in Ohio)
USC
Southern Cal is the team I want the Huskers to beat this fall.
Why?
- The Huskers have never beaten the Trojans.
- The match will take place at the LA Coliseum
- I'm going to the game!
- A win for NOW could mean a season with 8, 9 or 10 wins.
- If NU were to beat USC, it would be a huge boost for the games against Wisconsin and Iowa.
- I hate USC head coach Lincoln Riley.
- I would love to see the Huskers set the trend and beat the other Pac-12 teams.
by Scott D.
Iowa
As much as I despise sCUm, I have to go with Iowa. Nebraska needs to beat them every year. We have more resources and should never play second fiddle to them.
By Brian J.
And there you have it. Thanks to everyone who responded to my poll. Husker fans are the absolute best!
In this week's podcast, grandson Will and I talk about the Husker women's basketball team.
Wait a minute Danny Boy, it's almost the start of Husker football, so why are you spending time on basketball?
Good question. That's because we finally got to meet five-star Husker basketball player Britt Prince and her mother, Ann, who was the head coach at Britt's high school. Will and I had a “Prince”-like time talking to both of them.
They share their thoughts on what motivates them to excel, what they think of each other, and what they both did this summer. They both talk about Elkhorn North’s 49-47 win over Skutt Catholic in the Class B title game in March. You’ll also hear about their favorite sports movie of all time and what the recruiting process was like for both Ann and Britt. Don’t miss this interview!
