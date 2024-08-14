Sports
University of Memphis
“This fall's schedule will challenge our players. Both veterans and newcomers will feel challenged and prepared for our tough spring schedule,” Perez said. “I look forward to watching our players compete and learn more about their individual games this fall!”
The Memphis women's tennis team finished third in the American Athletic Conference in the
season 2023-24 and was the runner-up in the AAC Championship. With two Tigers taking the
All-AAC team,Leonie MoellerAndCamilla SoaresThe Tigers plan to continue competing against similarly high-level competition in the 2024-25 season.
Memphis kicks off the fall season by traveling to Birmingham, Alabama to compete in the Samford
Hidden Dual against the UAB Blazers and Samford Bulldogs from September 20-22. Then comes the ITA All-American in Cary, NC from September 21-29 and the Hoosier Classic at the University of Indiana from October 4-6.
After hosting the ITA Central Regional from October 9-14, the Tigers will spend the rest of the week
fall season on the road by heading to Jackson, Tenn. (ITF 15K), Houston, Texas (AAC Championships) and Bonita Springs, Fla. (Hidden Duals).
Tiger Women's Tennis Fall Schedule
September 20-22Samford Hidden Dual
September 21-29ITA All-American
Oct 4-6 Hoosier Classic
Oct 9-14 ITA Central Regional
Oct 15-22 ITF 15K Jackson
Oct 24-27 American Athletic Conference Championships
November 8-10 Bonita Springs
How to follow the Tigers:For complete information on Memphis Tigers Tennis, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team's social media channels attweeting,InstagramAndFacebooking.
