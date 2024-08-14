University of Memphis





MEMPHIS, Tennessee.Head coach women's tennis Hayden Perez has announced the schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season, which includes three ITA competitions, one of which will take place in the Tigers’ backyard at the Leftwich Tennis Center. Head coach women's tennishas announced the schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season, which includes three ITA competitions, one of which will take place in the Tigers’ backyard at the Leftwich Tennis Center. “This fall's schedule will challenge our players. Both veterans and newcomers will feel challenged and prepared for our tough spring schedule,” Perez said. “I look forward to watching our players compete and learn more about their individual games this fall!” The Memphis women's tennis team finished third in the American Athletic Conference in the

season 2023-24 and was the runner-up in the AAC Championship. With two Tigers taking the

All-AAC team, Leonie Moeller AndCamilla SoaresThe Tigers plan to continue competing against similarly high-level competition in the 2024-25 season. Memphis kicks off the fall season by traveling to Birmingham, Alabama to compete in the Samford

Hidden Dual against the UAB Blazers and Samford Bulldogs from September 20-22. Then comes the ITA All-American in Cary, NC from September 21-29 and the Hoosier Classic at the University of Indiana from October 4-6. After hosting the ITA Central Regional from October 9-14, the Tigers will spend the rest of the week

fall season on the road by heading to Jackson, Tenn. (ITF 15K), Houston, Texas (AAC Championships) and Bonita Springs, Fla. (Hidden Duals). Tiger Women's Tennis Fall Schedule September 20-22Samford Hidden Dual

September 21-29ITA All-American

Oct 4-6 Hoosier Classic

Oct 9-14 ITA Central Regional

Oct 15-22 ITF 15K Jackson

Oct 24-27 American Athletic Conference Championships

November 8-10 Bonita Springs How to follow the Tigers:For complete information on Memphis Tigers Tennis, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team's social media channels attweeting,InstagramAndFacebooking.

