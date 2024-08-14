Tickets for a single Wild match will go on sale on August 15





SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Tickets for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) Minnesota Wild preseason and regular season games go on sale Thursday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET.wild.com/ticketsand via Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com). Minnesota also announced 12 ticket theme packages that will go on sale Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets for these theme nights, starting Thursday, by visitingwild.com/themepacks: Teacher Appreciation: Saturday, October 12 vs. Seattle

Pickleball Night: Tuesday, November 5 vs. Los Angeles

Military Appreciation: Thursday, November 14 vs. Montreal

Hockey Fights Cancer: Monday, November 25 vs. Winnipeg

Law Enforcement Appreciation: Tuesday, December 3 vs. Vancouver

Star Wars: Wednesday December 18 vs. Florida

Firefighter Appreciation: Thursday, January 9 vs. Colorado

Country Night: Wednesday January 15th against Edmonton

Faith and Family Home Evening: Thursday, January 23 vs. Utah

Health Care Ratings: Tuesday, March 11 vs. Colorado

Pride Night: Thursday March 13 vs. New York Rangers

Prince's Evening: Wednesday April 9 vs. San Jose The Wild host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m., the Dallas Stars on Sunday, September 29 at 5 p.m. and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 1 at 1 p.m. for pre-season play. The Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the club's regular-season home opener at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota's regular-season home schedule features 18 weekend games (three on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday). March is the most home games in a month this season with 11. The Wild's longest home stand is seven games, from March 9-11. Wild digital tickets, as part of Ticketmaster SafeTix enhanced security, are only available within the official Minnesota Wild App or the Ticketmaster app. Additionally, only credit card and mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) are accepted for concessions, retail and parking transactions at Xcel Energy Center. Cash is only accepted in the arena for the Minnesota Wild Foundations Split-the-Pot Raffle. Fans can sync the Wilds schedule to their smartphones and electronic diaries and sign up for match notifications by clicking the button below link. Minnesota Wild Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are currently on sale. Visittickets.wild.comor contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can be made by [email protected] for more information. Deposits are also accepted for single game suite rentals, [email protected] for more information.

