Minnesotans to Watch During the 2024 Paralympic Games





The Olympic fever is far from overIn a few weeks, the world’s attention will turn to the Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8. And it will come as no surprise that several Minnesotans are going for gold. Keep an eye on these local athletes representing Team USA: Mallory Weggemann, Paraswimming Thanks to Team USA Weggemann is heading to her fourth Paralympic Games this year. The Eagan, Minnesota-based para-swimmer has competed in London (2012), Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020). She has won five medals in total, including three gold. Her qualification for the Paris Games is just one of many achievements Weggemann has accomplished recently. selected by NBC to host the Olympic GamesWeggemann became the first disabled Olympic host in United States history. Outside of her athletics career, Weggemann made a self-directed documentary Watershed was released earlier this year on Peacock. The film, which Weggemann made with her husband Jay Snyder, follows her training for the Tokyo Paralympic Games and the couple's journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF). Chuck Aoki, wheelchair rugby Thanks to AP Chuck Aoki will also return for his fourth Paralympic Games this year. After playing wheelchair basketball for 11 years, the Minneapolis athlete became interested in wheelchair rugby after Murder Ballwhich offers a behind-the-scenes look at American quad rugby. More than 15 years later, Aoki has since won three Paralympic medals in the sport. Josie Aslakson, wheelchair basketball Photo by Joe Kusumoto/Courtesy of Team USA Aslakson, a native of Jordan, discovered wheelchair basketball at age 13. She went on to play at Jordan High School and the University of Texas at Arlington. She is currently the head coach of the University of Arizona women's wheelchair basketball team. Abby Bauleke, wheelchair basketball Photo by Mark Reis/Courtesy of Team USA Abby Bauleke, 23, of Savage, Minnesota, won bronze at the 2020 Paralympic Games and is returning this year for another medal attempt. Bauleke began playing wheelchair basketball in 2012 and was a member of the Minnesota Jr. Rolling Timberwolves until 2020. Skylar Dahl, para-rowing Thanks to Row2k/Team USA Minneapolis-based para-rower Skylar Dahl is making her first trip to the Paralympics this year. She rowed for the Twin Cities Youth Center for three years and currently competes for the University of Virginia. Rose Hollerman, wheelchair basketball Photo by Joe Kusumoto/Courtesy of Team USA After competing in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics, Rose Hollerman is gunning for another gold medal. Based in Elysian, Minnesota, Hollerman’s wheelchair basketball career dates back to 2004, when she started playing for a Minnesota club team. In 2011, at age 15, she was one of the youngest players on the U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team. Aaron Pike, Para Athletics Photo by Mark Reis/Courtesy of Team USA Competing on the world stage is nothing new for Aaron Pike, who has competed in a total of six Paralympic Games in two sports: Para Nordic Skiing and Para Track & Field. Pike's wheelchair athletics career originally began in Park Rapids, Minnesota, at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he raced with the Fighting Illini alongside legendary Paralympians Tatjana McFaddenPike qualified for this year's games at the 2023 New York City Marathon. Summer Schmit, Paraswimming Courtesy of Summer Schmit/Gopher Athletics Summer Schmit, a Stillwater native, began swimming competitively at age 11 with the St. Croix Swim Club. After her first Paralympic Games in 2020, she swam for the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Now, she’s back for round two. Additionally, she’ll be attending the University of Oxford this fall to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Linguistics for Language Teaching. Ian Seidenfeld, para table tennis Thanks to USA Table Tennis Ian Seidenfeld, 23, won a gold medal at his first Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and this year he’s back for another. The Lakeville-based Paralympian graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2023. Natalie Sims, Paraswimming Photo by Mark Reis/USOPC Originally from Edina, two-time Paralympic athlete Natalie Sims joined her YWCAs swim club, the Minneapolis Otters, at age 13. In less than four years, she went from novice to one of the organization’s fastest youth swimmers. After competing in 2016 and 2020, Sims is heading to Paris this year for her third Paralympic Games.

