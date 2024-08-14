Green light for 4,000-seat National Cricket Stadium





The government has given approval for the National Cricket Stadium and High Performance Centre project to proceed to the pre-tender stage. The 4,000-seat centre will be located on the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown and will provide a permanent home for cricket in Ireland, meeting the International Cricket Council's requirements for hosting major cricket events and competitions. Planning and design are expected to be completed by mid-2025, after which the tender phase will follow. The proposed facilities are intended to include both indoor and outdoor training areas, plus an arena to host major competitions, with associated media and spectator facilities. Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland, welcomed the announcement: “It is probably as significant as the day we became a full member of the ICC. It is a testament to the tremendous growth the sport has seen at all levels over the last 10 to 15 years. “Not just nationally, but also provincially and at club level. These facilities will help the sport move forward and significantly help our top performing players at national and provincial level to better prepare, train and perform on the world stage. “It will also increase the number of grounds we can use, which will help us ensure we can host more cricket in Ireland. Whether it's men's, women's, senior, junior, national or provincial, this new facility will keep our product, our sport, on our shores. “Our new permanent stadium also provides us with a platform fit for purpose to host the world’s best teams each year, including when we host the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in 2030 alongside England and Scotland.” Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland The Secretary of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne TD, said: “We look forward to Ireland co-hosting the Men's Cricket World Cup with the UK in 2030. The development of a national cricket stadium and performance centre is therefore very timely. “It will be really exciting to see some of those games take place at the new oval track at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown. It will further open up the campus to the whole country and raise awareness of what a unique asset Ireland has in this 550-acre venue.” Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, added: “Cricket is a sport with deep roots in Ireland, but it is also a sport that reflects the diversity and plurality of today's society. “It’s really great to see how the sport has grown at all levels in Ireland over the last few years, particularly with the increase in female participation and our growing South Asian community. “A national stadium and a High Performance Centre will provide Cricket Ireland with the facilities necessary to further grow participation numbers.” Follow the RT Sport WhatsApp Channel for the best news, interviews, analysis and features, as well as details of our sports coverage across all RT platforms.

