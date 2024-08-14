Sun Devil Womens Tennis Announces Fall Schedule





TEMPLE Sun Devil Women's Tennis has announced its fall 2024 schedule, which includes the annual Thunderbird Invitational on home court. The Sun Devils open their season at the USTA SoCal Intercollegiate Championships in San Diego, California, September 19-22. In the 2024-2025 season, ITA will host several tournaments in the fall to earn a spot in the NCAA Individual Championship that will take place at the end of the season. The first competition is the All-American Championship in Cary, North Carolina, from September 21-29. After a week of rest, the Sun Devils travel to Bakersfield, California for the ITF W35 Bakersfield from October 7-13. They will then play in San Diego, California for the ITA Regional Championships from October 17-22. In late October, the team heads east to compete in the Tennessee Invite in Knoxville, Tennessee, October 25-28. Following the Knoxville competition, the Sun Devils will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to compete in the ITF W35 from October 28-November 3. The Sun Devils will then have another chance to qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships at the ITA Sectional or Master's Championships in San Diego or Los Angeles, scheduled for Nov. 7-10, to earn bids. For players not participating in either ITA event, the team will host its annual Thunderbird Invitational at the Whiteman Tennis Center in Tempe on Nov. 8-10. The NCAA Individual Championships will be held November 19-24 in Waco, Texas, hosted by Baylor University. ABOUT THE NCAA SINGLES AND DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIPS: In January 2023, the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved a two-year pilot program to hold the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Individual Championships in the fall of 2024 and 2025. The ITA office, along with the NCAA Singles & Doubles Pathway Task Force (comprised of ITA member coaches), has worked diligently over the past several years to create a clearly defined and accessible pathway for student-athletes to qualify for the fall 2024 and fall 2025 NCAA Individual Championships. More information about qualifying for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships can be found here. 2024 Sun Devil Women's Tennis Fall Schedule

September 19-22: USTA SoCal Intercollegiate Championships San Diego, California (all day)

September 21-29: ITA All-American Championships Cary, NC (all day)

Oct 7-13: ITF W35 Bakersfield, Bakersfield, California (all day)

Oct 17-22: ITA Regional Championships San Diego, California (All Day)

Oct. 25-28: Tennessee Invite Knoxville, Tenn. (all day)

Oct 28 – Nov 3: ITF Norman W35 Norman, Okla. (All day)

Nov 7-10: ITA Sectional Championships San Diego, California (all day)

Nov 7-10: ITA Master's Championships Los Angeles, California (all day)

Nov. 8-10: Thunderbird Invitational Tempe, Arizona (all day) Nov 19-24: NCAA Individual Championships Waco, Texas (All day) HOW TO FOLLOW:

