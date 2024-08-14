2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Checklist, Box Info, Details

2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey finally concludes another card season. As has happened in recent years, it may be coming out very late, but that hasn’t changed the content. This is a taste of Upper Deck’s hockey portfolio, with super premium content sprinkled throughout the checklist.

Signatures on the card, colorful patches, low numbers and big names: all this makes The Cup what it is known for.

Hobby boxes contain multiple autographs, including at least one autograph card from a rookie.

2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Checklist Overview

The focus of The Cup, as with any ultra high-end release, is likely to be on the hits. But the base set acts as the foundation. Here, everything is numbered up to 249 when it comes to veterans and standard rookies. Parallels come in various forms with memorabilia and/or autographs. These include:

Gold Foil Signatures – /8, Rookies – /24

Gold Foil Patch – /8, Rookies – /24

Red foil signatures – /4

Red foil tag – /4

Green foil button – /3

Black Foil Signatures – 1/1

Black foil shield – 1/1

Of course, there are also the Rookie Patch Autographs. Considered the best RCs in the game since The Cup debuted nearly 20 years ago, these come with on-card signatures and premium swatches and are numbered to either 249 or 99 depending on the player. Top prospects tend to be in the scarcer category. Additional versions come in:

Gold foil – /24 or /12

Red foil tag – /4

Green foil button – /3

Black foil shield – 1/1

Rookie Summary

The 2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey checklist includes much more rookie content than the base set.

The biggest, literally, come in booklet form. Monumental Rookie Patch Autographs (/6) open up to have a few jumbo pieces.

Branded Signed Rookie Patch Booklets (/3) feature a full patch on one side and ample space for a signature on the other.

Additional first-year themed autographed memorabilia cards include Signature Patches Rookies (/99), Expanded Materials Rookies (/49), On Display Auto Jersey (/49), Splendor Rookies Auto Patch (/49), Scripted Swatches Rookies (/35), The NHL Collection Rookies (/35), Rookie Gear Autographs (/24), Rookie Marks Dual Autographs (/18), Emblems of Endorsements Rookies (/15), Rookie Class of 2023 (/10), and Honorable Numbers (#/ player number).

Cup Foundations Rookies (/99) feature bulk swatches with four different pieces. In addition to Patch (/10) and Patch Tag (/2) parallels, some cards also feature autographs (/15 or less).

Collectors can also find rookie printing plates from various 2022-2023 Upper Deck products.

Other autographs and memorabilia cards

While many of the themes in Upper Deck The Cup Hockey 2022-23 may seem familiar to those who have been following the brand for a while, there are some new additions such as LogoMarks (1:20 packs, Rookies – 1:15 packs), Championship Reflections (/35), Sepia Signature Patches (/35), Expanded Materials Autographs (/25), On Display Jersey (/49, Rookies – /75), On Display Auto Jersey (/25), Materialisticks (/25), Materialisticks Autographs (/15), Inked Impressions, and Dual Shields (1/1).

Returning favorites include Signature Renditions (1:15 packs), Brilliance (1:16 packs), Enshrinements (/99 or less), Signature Patches (/99 or less), Splendor Auto Patch (/36), Scripted Swatches (/35), The NHL Collection (/25 or less), Emblems of Endorsements (/15), Scripted Sticks (/15), and Top Tens (#/player's draft position).

Cup Foundations (/49) also have bold versions. Like Rookies, these are based on four pieces of gear. Cup Trios (/35) and Quads (/25) have multiple players and swatches. All of these have a variety of premium parallels, including some signature Cup Foundations.

Legends of the NHL (/9) presents autographs of three players in three panels.

Nine-Way Signature Booklets (/9) also have three panels. However, each of these has a trio of player signatures, for a total of nine signatures.

Additional inserts

2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup also has some other inserts without signatures or samples.

The All-Time Alum and Rookie Class of 2023 are the most numerous with 249 copies each, which is the base mintage.

The show returns with similar but distinct black and white versions. Regardless of type, these are numbered to 99.

The 2022-23 Upper Deck Hockey Printing Plate Booklets come with all four metal components needed to produce the season's most important cards.

Redemptions for uncut Artist Proofs sheets will also be randomly inserted into the 2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey hobby boxes.

Closing the Exquisite Trilogy

The Cup marks the third and final installment of the 2022-23 Exquisite Collection Hockey. After some of the pieces were included in Black Diamond and Ice, another batch of cards from Upper Deck’s other well-known super-premium line is available here.

Exquisite Collection Rookie Auto Patch cards are limited to the player's jersey number. These also feature Horizontal Variations (/25), Gold Horizontal Variations (1/1), and Auto Shield (1/1) versions.

Other Exquisite inclusions include 2003-04 Exquisite Endorsements Rookies (/50), Exquisite Endorsements (/50, /25 or /10), Exquisite Endorsements Rookies (/50), 2003-04 Exquisite Auto Patch Veterans (/25) , 2003-04 Exquisite Autographs (/25) and 2003-04 Exquisite Limited Logos (/15 or /10).

2022-23 Upper Deck The Cup Hockey cards at a glance:

Cards per pack: Hobby – 6

Packaging per box: Hobby – 1

Boxes per box: Hobby – 6

Set Size: TBA

Release date (subject to change): September 18, 2024

What can you expect in a hobby box:

Rookie Autograph Patch Cards – 1

Additional signed memorabilia, book cards or printing plates – 1 total

Additional signatures – 1

Memorabilia cards, inserts, printing plates or redemption cards – 2 total

Basic Maps – 1

Recent Upper Deck The Cup Hockey Releases:

The full checklist and team lists for Upper Deck The Cup Hockey 2022-23 will be published as soon as they become available, probably shortly before the product release.