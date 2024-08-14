Paris-bound Will Bayley puts Strictly controversy aside with jungle on wish list

Really support

Will Bayley insists the ongoing controversy surrounding Strictly Come Dancing has not been a distraction in the run-up to the Paralympic Games and that he would like to spend some time in the jungle after returning from Paris.

The table tennis star tore his knee ligaments during rehearsals for the 2019 edition of the dance show and expects to suffer from the effects of the injury for the rest of his life.

Father-of-two Bayley recently claimed the BBC programme's producers had no duty of care, amid concerns about the treatment of candidates by Amanda Abbington, Zara McDermott and Laura Whitmore.

The 36-year-old man, who suffers from arthrogryposis, a congenital condition that affects all of his limbs, felt it was important to share his experiences.

Still, he hasn’t allowed the renewed interest in the story to distract from his ambitions to reclaim Paralympic gold in the coming weeks. In the meantime, he’s still open to another reality TV gig, specifically in the ITV series Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

“I really enjoyed my time on Strictly. It was just the injury I had and the issues with my rehabilitation and recovery afterwards that were tough for me,” Bayley, who worked with Janette Manrara, told the PA news agency.

That injury is something I'll carry with me for the rest of my life. I'm going to get that as I get older, so that's a bit of a fear because I'm already quite disabled, so it's just a bit of a worry as I get older with my kids.

But as for bringing up the issues, it certainly hasn't distracted me from talking about Strictly.

Britain's Will Bayley won gold at Rio 2016 (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Archive )

It's important to get my thoughts across because it can help people. That's what I really tried to do.

And if I can do that while I'm in the spotlight, that's a bonus. I shouldn't be afraid to talk and be honest about things, because then things never get resolved.

Bayley topped the Paralympic podium in the seventh division at Rio 2016, but had to settle for silver at Tokyo 2020 after sustaining a serious injury while jumping off a table.

He travels to the French capital as reigning world and European champion, where the competition starts on August 29.

Asked if he would like to return to mainstream TV after his unfortunate stint on Strictly, Bayley said: Oh yeah, absolutely. I would love to go into the jungle.

I think I have a better chance in the jungle than dancing because I can't dance! It would be more natural for me.

It would be a dream to be on it because it's probably my favorite reality TV show. It's the one I've always watched since I was young. It would be awesome.

Well, I'll see what happens. I have to try to win gold first.

My mother was always afraid of rats and I think that rubbed off on me. For me that would be horrible, a rat on my face or something Will Bayley

Now that Im a Celeb was on his radar, Bayley, whose daughters Bella, six, and Grace, three, are among his many supporters in Paris, didn't have to think long about his biggest fear.

Rats are the worst to me, just the long tails and stuff like that, he said.

My mother was always afraid of rats and I think that rubbed off on me. For me that would be horrible, a rat on my face or something!