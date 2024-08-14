Federal Violations | Pro Hockey News

Welcome to Federal Offenses. As some of you may know, I live in Albuquerque and last season I served as the Public Address Announcer for the New Mexico Ice Wolves NA3HL team. This upcoming season I have also been hired to be the PA Announcer for our NAHL team. As a result, I will no longer have the time to follow and cover the FPHL. This will be my last edition of Federal Offenses, but I am not leaving PHN, this season I will be writing a regular column about the Ice Wolves which I have dubbed The Wolves Den.For my latest edition of Federal Offenses, I wanted to highlight someone who has done it all and who would be the perfect bridge for my transition from the Fed to the NAHL. That person was none other than current Team President of the FPHL Motor City Rockers and former Director of Officials and Hockey Operations for the NAHL, Scott Brand.

Scott served as President and General Manager of the Carolina Thunderbirds for two seasons from 2017-2019, before serving in the same role with the Columbus River Dragons from 2019-2023. He built a championship team and a solid foundation in both cities that still stands today and that he is proud of. “In Winston-Salem, we followed the road map to create a great market, we built a great sales team, a great partnership with the city, and worked through the league system to create a winning organization. 9 other teams failed there, the Thunderbirds are not going anywhere except hopefully a new building at some point. Scott continued, “Columbus was already an established hockey market, but with the ownership group and the staff, Jeff allowed us to build a solid financially strong foundation, and that was dealing with Covid. Those are two solid pillars of the FPHL, I like to think I played a major role in making those teams successful.”

Scott has seen the growth of the league firsthand and it has made some solid changes, “I think the biggest change in the FPHL is much better stability and team operations. We haven't had a team go down mid-season in over 7 seasons, that's a feat. The league is attracting larger locations like Columbus, GA, Baton Rouge, Binghamton Biloxi and Monroe, which are great facilities, while trying to remember the roots of their success, Danbury, Watertown, Port Huron and Danville. As long as the FPHL can be successful in those smaller markets, they will continue to be successful.” He said, “I also think the younger players coming into the league are more talented and better athletes, I also think the league is much more aware of player safety, it's not where it needs to be, but it's made significant strides.”

Scott helped build the SPHL, where he served as director of officials, so he knows what it takes to make a league relevant. “First of all, if the FPHL fails, it's because the league killed itself, the board of directors, we control our own destiny, the financial model works. Our league is going to have growing pains like travel. While I like expansion, Danbury to Topeka doesn't make sense, but if we bring in 4-6 more teams in the Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma area, Danbury doesn't have to go to Topeka. We have to adhere to stricter ownership requirements, follow our procedures when it comes to things like expansion and operations. The white elephant is multi-team ownership, is that healthy, not in my opinion, but it was necessary at one time. Scott continued, “There's two ways to look at it, if there's a market out there and someone wants to take the investment risk and happens to own a team or six, why not let them cultivate the market? This is America and we're a free market capitalist society. If there is a market available now and a new qualified owner wants to take the risk, then we need to expand the ownership family. For the record, the league that prevented that scenario did not happen. We also need to give some of the newer owners and GMs more of a voice at the table, while respecting the experience of our league leaders.”

Scott has a bit of a reputation for coming up with some quirky ideas—there's a reason he's considered the PT Barnum of minor league hockey—but there are a few ideas he would like to keep: “I would really like to see the pre-game shootout be used for a season, nobody walks out of a shootout; and let's try some games without the blue lines, stand by the red line.” He said, “I'd also like to reduce the number of games in the regular season by 2, and if we really want to clean up a lot of the dumb stuff, I'm not talking about the fair fights, then we should put body cameras on the officials and head coaches.”

As I mentioned, Mr. Brand was not only the Director of Officials for the SPHL and NAHL, but also the USHL, where he was also VP of Hockey Operations and GM of the Waterloo Black Hawks, and VP of Hockey Operations for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Youngstown Phantoms, and no one can question his credentials and passion for our great game. Along the way, he has created rules that have extended to the highest levels and has had a hand in launching countless careers. If anyone deserves a pat on the back, it's Scott Brand. “In terms of my personal accomplishments, a couple of things stand out. One is the icing rule, which is kind of a cool thing that the world uses. And then the number of people that I've played maybe a small part in advancing their careers. Players, officials, broadcasters, front office people, it's really cool to see that many people are able to make a living in the game.” He continued, “Ultimately, I like to think that I left the markets better than when I started. It seems like a lot of those places, I've been told that hockey and baseball wouldn't work, they seem to be doing just fine. I hope I've made a difference in the places that I've worked, Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia. I like to think that I've laid a solid foundation for the continued success of those teams.”

Mr. Brand, I think I can speak for everyone whose career you touched, including mine, when I say that you absolutely made a difference in our lives. I may never make it to the NHL like Peter MacDougall, but even the smallest amount of advice can change someone's life. Like a little over 10 years ago when you told me that if you exude confidence, you build confidence. What may seem like an insignificant conversation between you and a budding reporter for an up-and-coming website like PHN, can be the catalyst for that reporter to one day build the confidence to tell an NA3HL team that he wants to audition to be their PA Announcer. Thank you Scott.

All photos courtesy of Scott Brand

