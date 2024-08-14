US beats China again in Olympic medal tally | Sports

PARIS The battle for the most gold medals at the Olympic Games in Paris ended in a 40-40 draw between China and the United States.
But the US topped the medal table with a whopping 126 total, compared to China's 91. At the Tokyo Games, the US also beat China in medal count, with 113 total and 39 gold medals, compared to China's 89 medals and 38 gold medals.
Who should top the medal tally at the Paris Games?
According to Nielsen's Gracenote virtual medal forecast, which has compiled data on the results of major competitions since the Tokyo Games, the top five for total medals in Paris would be: USA (112 total medals); China (86); Great Britain (63); France (60) and Australia (54).
The US topped the medal table. However, the US and China both increased their gold and overall medal counts.
Japan proved the virtual predictors wrong by sneaking into third place with 20 gold medals out of 45 participating countries.
France and Australia were in the top five as predicted, but the other way around.
Skateboarder Keegan Palmer helped Australia to fourth place with 18 gold medals out of 53, while fifth-placed France took 16 gold medals out of 64.
Great Britain won more medals than in Tokyo 65-64, but had fewer gold medals and were seventh in the overall standings, behind the Netherlands.
Here's a closer look at some of the countries:
Big catch for China as team dominates diving
When Cao Yuan defended his title in the men's 10m platform on Saturday, his country achieved an unprecedented victory in the diving gold medals.
China won all eight gold medals awarded at the Olympic Swimming Centre.
China won five golds in shooting, table tennis and weightlifting. China's victory in the team table tennis event earned the country its 300th gold medal in Olympic history.
Gold galore for US on course, but no medal in women's water polo
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles and the US won 14 golds in track and field.
Noah Lyles won a historic thrilling men's 100-meter race, and Gabrielle Thomas won the women's 200 meters. Quincy Hall won the men's 400 meters in a Stade de France where the American national anthem was gaining popularity.
Gymnast Simone Biles added to her fame with four more medals and the swimmers, led by another Olympic great, Katie Ledecky, took home eight gold medals.
The men's and women's basketball teams won their tournaments, both defeating France in the final. The U.S. women survived the biggest challenge of their unprecedented run of eight consecutive Olympic gold medals with a 67-66 victory to close out competition at the Paris Games.
But despite high expectations, the US women's water polo team went home empty-handed.
France exceeds expectations
Led by the brilliant performances of Lon Marchand, who won five medals in total, Les Bleus won one more gold medal than Atlanta in 1996 and almost doubled their total of 33 medals at the Tokyo Games three years ago.
Rugby star Antoine Dupont provided the ball to lead France to gold in the rugby sevens, before Marchand took over.
Heavyweight judoka Teddy Riner took home another gold medal, giving the French judo team a whopping 10 medals.
The men's handball team disappointed, not winning a medal in defending their title, but the women did win silver.
The athletics team only managed to secure one medal in the final phase: Cyrena Samba-Mayela won silver in the women's 110m hurdles on Saturday.
Who else made an impression?
Four of Germany's 12 gold medals came in equestrian sport. Experienced dressage rider Isabell Werth extended her Olympic equestrian record to 14 medals.
Teenage actress Summer McIntosh won three gold swimming medals and one silver for Canada, which finished the Games with nine gold medals out of 27.
One of Sweden's four gold medals went to pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who wowed the 80,000 fans at the Stade de France by breaking his own world record.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic won an emotional gold medal for Serbia, who again won the men's water polo final and took three gold medals to their name.
Imane Khelif won one of Algeria's two gold medals. She had been through a turbulent period at the Games, where her gender was under fire.
Manu Bhaker won two of India's six medals. The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting, with bronze in the 10-metre air pistol and an additional medal in the mixed team event.