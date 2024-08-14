Morne Morkel appointed as Team India bowling coach | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Former South African pacer Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team, secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday.

Former Proteas quick Morkel replaces Paras Mhambrey and will take charge of the Bangladesh Test series starting in Chennai on September 19.

“Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach of the Indian senior team,” Jay Shah told PTI.

Morkel's term begins on September 1 and the former striker will report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru early next month.

Morkel is also expected to watch the Duleep Trophy matches.

The 39-year-old has previously collaborated with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir two years with Lucknow Super Giants.

Other members of Gambhir's support staff in the Indian team included assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip.

Morkel played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa and took a total of 544 international wickets.

According to sources, Morkel was appointed directly on Gambhir's recommendation, ahead of other options like Lakshmipathy Balaji and R Vinay Kumar.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) mandate was to interview the candidates for the post of head coach. When it came to selecting the support staff, it was imperative that Gambhir's choice prevailed. He has worked with Morne and considers him a highly regarded bowling coach,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Also with the big series against Australia approaching Down Under from last November, there is no better choice than the South African, who has enjoyed considerable success there himself. There will also be a five-Test tour of England next year with a potential sixth match if India reach the WTC final.”

Balaji and Vinay were not considered for the role of bowling coach as it became clear that Morkel would take over Mhambrey's position.

Morkel, who is part of the legendary fast bowling duo with Dale Steyn, is well aware of the conditions in India, having played there extensively.

His experience in the IPL has given him a close look at India's emerging fast bowlers like Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.

Observers note that Morkel has worked extensively with Mayank Yadav in the past two seasons in the IPL, despite Mayank's injuries.

Morkel's biggest challenge will be to manage the transition as Mohammed Shami approaches the end of his remarkable career, and to ensure that Jasprit Bumrah has sufficient support alongside Siraj, particularly in Test cricket.

Morkel recently terminated his contract with the Pakistan team after the ODI World Cup and left before the expiry of his contract.

India has historically not had a permanent spin bowling coach, although former director Ravi Shastri, a standout left-arm spinner, and Sairaj Bahutule of VVS Laxman's NCA team have worked with the senior team on occasion.

