Naomi Osaka says she doesn't feel in her own body since returning to tennis | US News
Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she feels out of place in her own body after returning to tennis after giving birth.
The four-time Grand Slam champion returned to professional tennis in January after giving birth to her first daughter, Shai, in July last year.
But since her comeback, the 26-year-old has struggled to perform consistently, failing to progress past the second round at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, after being eliminated in the first round at the Australian Open.
Her latest loss, to American Ashlyn Krueger in the final round of qualifying for the Cincinnati Open, prompted a moving message on social media.
“I've been trying to figure out how I feel for a few hours now,” she wrote on Tuesday.
The former world number one added: “My biggest problem is not the losses… my biggest problem is that I don't feel like I'm in my body.
“It's a strange feeling, missing shots that I shouldn't miss, hitting shots softer than I remember. I try to tell myself 'it's okay, you're doing great, just get through this and keep pushing', but mentally it's really draining.
“I hear myself screaming inside, 'What the hell is going on here?'”
The tennis star added: “The only feeling I can compare myself to now is the feeling I have after giving birth.
“I find that scary, because I've been playing tennis since I was three years old. The tennis racket has to feel like an extension of my hand.
“I don't understand why everything has to feel almost brand new again. For me, this should be as easy as breathing, but it's not and I really haven't given myself the grace to do so yet.”
The star received a massive amount of support after the post, including French player and world number 4 Caroline Garcia, who wrote: “You are a great champion and you always will be.”
Qualifying for the Cincinnati Open would have given Osaka good preparation for the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, where she has twice been champion (2018 and 2020).
But because of her current ranking, she needs a wildcard for the main draw, which starts on August 26 in New York.
Osaka decided to remain committed to the sport, saying, “I love the process (although sometimes the process doesn't love me back haha). I work every day to achieve what I want.
“I know that life is not guaranteed, so I want to do the best I can with the time I have. I want to teach my daughter that with hard work and perseverance, she can achieve so much. I want her to reach for the stars and never think that her dreams are too big.
“Nothing in life is promised, but I realized that I can promise myself to work as hard as I can and do my best until the end.
She concluded her speech with the words: “See you in New York.”
