Sports
WI vs SA 2024, WI vs SA 2nd Test Match Preview
Big picture: West Indies and South Africa want to win again
Form Guide
(last five tests, most recent first)
West Indies: DLLW
South Africa: DLLW
In the Spotlight: Alick Athanaze and Kyle Verreynne
Alick Athanaze fell eight runs short of a maiden Test hundred in Trinidad, helped save the Test and looked comfortable against the short ball, using the sweep shot well. His composure against South Africa’s more experienced players – Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada – was also impressive. He has already been identified as a key figure in the revival of West Indies’ long-format fortunes and could underline that with another great performance at a venue where he has historically thrived: Guyana. Athanaze has played two first-class matches in Providence, striking fifty-three times. He scored 66 against Guyana in 2019, and 81 and 97 against Jamaica in March 2023.
Team News: Burger and Shamar Likely to Return
West Indies (Probable Roach, 11 Shamar Joseph
South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Temba Bavuma (captain), 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder/Dane Piedt, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Nandre Burger
Pitch and Conditions: Tough Game for Batters?
Some afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for the match, but the outlook is mostly sunny and dry. The players may need a few extra drinks breaks, as temperatures will hover around 30 degrees, but with humidity in the high 90s, so the real feeling will be closer to 40 degrees.
“There was clearly some frustration in the last game. We felt that with a bit more time a result could have been achieved. Games that end in a draw are rare and it wasn't a case of both teams playing super well for five days. I've yet to get into that situation. It would be nice to be involved in a Test where both teams are playing at their best and you can't get a winner at the end of the day. Test cricket has become attacking. That's a given because of T20 cricket. But in these conditions I think it can be a bit difficult to be overly attacking on slow wickets.”
Captain of South Africa Temba They agreed on pushing for Test wins in West Indies
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/west-indies-vs-south-africa-2024-1433361/west-indies-vs-south-africa-2nd-test-1433366/match-preview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WI vs SA 2024, WI vs SA 2nd Test Match Preview
- Former Adiala Jail officials under investigation for allegedly making life easier for Imran Khan
- Erdoğan: Structure of UN Security Council must be fundamentally changed
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi awarded the Medal of Honor of the Republic of Indonesia to 64 personalities President Jokowi awarded the Medal of Honor of the Republic of Indonesia to 64 personalities
- US says it wants to 'lower the temperature' in Middle East
- Paris 2024 Review: Table Tennis Unforgettable Moments – Part 2
- Earthquakes: Los Angeles faces greater threat from San Andreas Fault
- Chinese Embassy in the United States held a youth concert to celebrate the 45th anniversary of China-US diplomatic relations_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States
- 2024 Elections: Donald Trump Relaunches His War on Vaccines
- Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit New York next month
- CDC warns of dramatic increase in human parvovirus B19 cases
- U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Progressive Squad Member, Wins Minnesota Democratic Primary | Politics: Your Voice, Your Vote