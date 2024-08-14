WI vs SA 2024, WI vs SA 2nd Test Match Preview





Big picture: West Indies and South Africa want to win again

That competitive edge that we were hoping for in the series opener showed itself on the final day of the rain-affected match, with both teams doing everything they could to avoid a draw. In the end, too much time was lost to the rain and they had to settle for the first draw in Test cricket in 28 matches. The teams will be looking to win again in Guyana.

Fortunately, the elements are not expected to have that much impact and there will be more play. Both teams have plenty to work on. For starters, finding a batsman (or two) to convert a start into a three-figure score will be top priority. Three South Africans – Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs – and a West Indian – Alick Athanaze – scored half-centuries in Trinidad and there were nine other individual scores in the 30s, suggesting that coming in was less of a problem than staying in. Apart from the composure of the pitch, batting in this series looks set to be a test of patience and the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite and David Bedingham, who are renowned for their ability to guard in the middle, could be among those to watch.

For bowlers, the challenge of Test cricket is always time-sensitive, as they seek to remain disciplined for longer periods. This series seems to be more demanding than most, as Jayden Seals – who bowled eight spells in South Africa’s first innings in Trinidad – and Keshav Maharaj – who bowled 40 consecutive overs in West Indies’ first innings – showed. We have seen excellent examples of tenacity and quality of skill that should carry over into the second Test, where the stakes are high.

West Indies are still bottom of the World Test Championship points table and are looking for their second win. Their next assignments are against Bangladesh in the Caribbean, followed by a tour of Pakistan, and they will be looking to maximise home advantage as much as possible. The drawn first Test means that South Africa will view each of their next seven Tests in this World Test Championship cycle as a must-win. If they achieve a perfect record, their chances of qualifying for the final are all but assured. If they slip up somewhere, they can still go to Lord's, but they will have to rely on other results, between teams who play a lot more than they do, to go their way.

Form Guide (last five tests, most recent first)

West Indies: DLLW

South Africa: DLLW

In the Spotlight: Alick Athanaze and Kyle Verreynne

Alick Athanaze fell eight runs short of a maiden Test hundred in Trinidad, helped save the Test and looked comfortable against the short ball, using the sweep shot well. His composure against South Africa’s more experienced players – Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada – was also impressive. He has already been identified as a key figure in the revival of West Indies’ long-format fortunes and could underline that with another great performance at a venue where he has historically thrived: Guyana. Athanaze has played two first-class matches in Providence, striking fifty-three times. He scored 66 against Guyana in 2019, and 81 and 97 against Jamaica in March 2023.

If South Africa want the option of fielding just six batters, they will have to believe Kyle Verne can score big runs when needed. He has had a stop-start spell in the Test team, being dropped for the now retired Heinrich Klaasen and facing some competition from Ryan Rickelton. So, Verreynne will want to make quick use of the opportunities he gets, having made no more than 39 in his last five innings. But he will want to draw on his first-class success, where he averages close to fifty, to find form in Tests.

Team News: Burger and Shamar Likely to Return

It would be unwise not to play Shamar Joseph at home, especially as he has not yet played an international in Providence. After Gudakesh Motie was wicketless in Trinidad, Shamar could be in the mix, leaving Jomel Warrican as the primary spinner.

West Indies (Probable Roach, 11 Shamar Joseph

South Africa were comfortable with a bowler short in the first Test, but with the series on the line, they may have to sacrifice the length of their line-up to equip themselves with enough firepower to secure a win. That could mean benching Ryan Rickelton and choosing between left-hander Nandre Burger or an extra spinner in Dane Piedt to give them a 6-5 split.

South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Temba Bavuma (captain), 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder/Dane Piedt, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Nandre Burger

Pitch and Conditions: Tough Game for Batters?

With only two Tests played at this ground, the last of which was 13 years ago, there’s little data to go on as to what to expect here, but the first-class figures may tell us something. Three red-ball matches were held there in 2023 and the average first-innings score was 206, suggesting that batters will face another tough contest. The venue looks set to offer plenty for both seam and spin, with quicks taking 67 wickets in 2023 at 20.20 and an economy of 3.35 and spinners taking 49 wickets at 21.20 with an economy rate of 2.55.

Some afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for the match, but the outlook is mostly sunny and dry. The players may need a few extra drinks breaks, as temperatures will hover around 30 degrees, but with humidity in the high 90s, so the real feeling will be closer to 40 degrees.

“There was clearly some frustration in the last game. We felt that with a bit more time a result could have been achieved. Games that end in a draw are rare and it wasn't a case of both teams playing super well for five days. I've yet to get into that situation. It would be nice to be involved in a Test where both teams are playing at their best and you can't get a winner at the end of the day. Test cricket has become attacking. That's a given because of T20 cricket. But in these conditions I think it can be a bit difficult to be overly attacking on slow wickets.”

Captain of South Africa Temba They agreed on pushing for Test wins in West Indies

