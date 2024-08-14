Sports
IU football's defense will likely look a lot like the devastation JMU wreaked last year
- IU football opens the 2024 season at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 against FIU at Memorial Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON Indiana apparently emerged from its first preseason practice game with improved quarterback quality.
Whether it was necessary is debatable, but Curt Cignetti's pronouncement that Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke made quite the splash last weekend provided the kind of water cooler fodder Monday that trades like gold this time of year.
It wasn't the most important thing Cignetti said. Maybe not even close.
IU mail bag:Curt Cignetti returns early, Battle 4 Atlantis key clash, I-69 traffic
First, quarterback has never really been a questionable position for Indiana this offseason. Cignetti clearly seems pleased with the progress of redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson, and he has two freshmen who each look intriguing in their own right. But you don’t get a player like Rourke in the modern NIL/Portal landscape, a veteran MAC quarterback with nothing left to prove anywhere but here to sit him out.
Rourke took every first-team snap during the spring game in April. Since then, there's been no indication he's regressed in the eyes of his coaches. Cignetti's confirmation Monday is just the latest evidence of what's been clear for some time: Rourke, if healthy, will start at quarterback for IU this fall.
No, the most important part of Cignetti's press conference came somewhere else in his recap. Specifically, from the other side of the line of scrimmage.
Our defense, he said, is not exactly a match when it comes to protecting the passer.
For Cignetti, this will be nothing new, thanks to his current staff.
While four of the six assistants Cignetti brought with him from James Madison to Bloomington work on the offensive end of the court, the two assistants joining him on defense may be the most intriguing.
Bryant Haines, the highest-paid coordinator in program history and the first multimillion-dollar DC IU hire, was a Broyles Award semifinalist in the same role last season. Pat Kuntz, a Roncalli and Notre Dame graduate, coaches tackles at Indiana but ran the entire defensive line at Harrisonburg.
Interestingly, both men have backgrounds as assistants at IU, Haines for Kevin Wilson and Kuntz for both Wilson and Tom Allen. Together at JMU, they built the most disruptive pass rush in the Sun Belt Conference.
Schematically, Cignetti said, Haines knows how to get to the quarterback. He challenges those guys up front.
In two seasons at the FBS level, the Dukes recorded 83 sacks, second in the Sun Belt behind the Troys with 88. James Madison recorded 210 tackles for loss in those two seasons, including a league-record 114 in 2023. All of that contributed to 43 total turnovers in the same span.
James Madison finished last season among the best teams not only in the league but also in the country in Havoc rate. This statistic is based on the number of tackles for loss, passes defensed (interceptions and breakups), and fumbles forced, all divided by the total number of plays.
Cignetti was quick to point out that the Hoosiers had only hit during Saturday’s scrimmage on Monday, meaning they weren’t playing full tackle. He was still encouraged by a defense that, to hear him describe it, looked a lot like what he’s seen the past two seasons in Harrisonburg.
Any time you're pounding the line of scrimmage, it's really hard to run the ball, Cignetti said, because you can't account for broken tackles or perimeter tackles. But, good pressure on the quarterback, generally pretty solid against the run.
Cignetti cited better pocket containment as an area for improvement, and he said he'd like to see his defense more consistently limit explosive plays. Any coach in America would do the same.
Still, after he and his staff spent much of the winter winning key recruiting battles on offense, particularly in the portal, Cignetti acknowledged that his team would be a work in progress on the other side of the ball in the spring. The Hoosiers added a pair of potentially significant transfers following their spring seasons, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds (James Madison) and defensive tackle C.J. West (Kent State), but they'll likely still need some luck with injuries to maintain needed depth in the fall.
More:IU's defensive depth takes a hit in first-down scrimmage
Moreover, they will have to be opportunistic and resist a scheme that offers too little.
The Hoosiers don't play Michigan or Ohio State until November. They don't play USC, Oregon or Penn State at all. They have eight home games, an offense that looks on paper like it can move the ball pretty effectively and a coach who is constantly in win-now mode.
They don't necessarily need a suffocating defense. A disruptive one will do. Create problems, force mistakes, take advantage of devastating plays (negative plays, sacks, turnovers, etc.). Let the offense do the work.
Listen to Mind Your Banners, our podcast about IU Athletics, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
|
