Taylor Fritz's Electronic Call Dispute in Cincinnati Shows the Need for Common Sense in Tennis

From 2025, all ATP Tour events will use Electronic Line Calling (ELC), eliminating the chance of human error in line calling.

Based on data from Tuesday night at the Cincinnati Open, a Masters 1000 tournament one level below a Grand Slam, that doesn't appear to be the case.

In a first-round match between Americans Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima, a glitch in the ELC system showed that even without linesmen and without decisions being challenged, there is still room for things to go wrong and a player to have to go back to the referee to explain his case.

I always have to stand up for myself, Coco Gauff said a few weeks ago at the Olympics when she was on what she felt was the awkward end of a refereeing call. Fritz was left with similar feelings Tuesday, not believing that he and referee Greg Allensworth, even with ELC, still had to do this dance.

In what ultimately turned out to be a surprise 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) victory for Nakashima over world number 12 Fritz, Nakashima was serving at 2-3, 30-30 in the second set.

He hit a forehand that looked comfortable and could have put him 30-40 behind and a break point.

There was no call from the ELC.

Without a call, the players continued, although Fritz looked up as he returned the ball, as if to suggest he knew he was out. He hit a forehand and the rally continued for a few more strokes before stop, stop, stop was heard. This was not referee Allensworth, but rather a recording activated by a review official who acknowledged the error. Because this happened mid-rally, a let was called by Allensworth.

Allensworth explained to Fritz that it was up to him to stop the point if he thought the ball was out and that since he didn't think it was out it had to be a let. Fritz was understandably furious and said that players are not expected to mediate themselves when ELC is used.

Okay, no wait, no no no no. Don't tell me to stop at the point where we have electronic dialing, Fritz said.

He then tweeted: Imagine if you told me to stop the moment we actually have an electronic Hawkeye line.

Imagine if you told me to stop when we were literally having Hawkeye electronic line conversations https://t.co/c6O03AaOr7 Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) August 14, 2024

Fritz also asked why Allensworth had not intervened when the ball was out of bounds, given how clear the call was. I also thought the ball was out of bounds, the referee said. But I can't do that (ignore the technology).

He then announced to the crowd: Due to a technical error, we will replay point 30-30. There were boos from the crowd and the television showed the image of how far away the ball was.

It's actually ridiculous, Fritz said. That's the craziest thing I've ever seen, he added.

Both former and current players agreed.

This defies common sense, tweeted former world number 1 Andy Roddick.

Daniil Medvedev said on Instagram: Ridiculous decision, ball out, point over, point to Fritz. How could this not be the outcome?

The ATP Rulebook states: If the live ELC system cannot make a call, the call shall be made by the chair umpire. If the chair umpire cannot determine whether the ball was in or out, the point shall be replayed. This protocol applies only to point-ending shots or in the event that a player stops play.

If no signal is given and the player stops playing, the referee will order the stroke to be displayed on the video screen for confirmation.



Fritz's case fell on deaf ears (Tennis TV)

Allensworth was right when he stated that a LET must be played according to the rules. However, the rules are at odds with what players and fans consider common sense. This leaves ELC caught in the web of counterintuitiveness that applies to other elements of tennis refereeing.

At the French Open, umpires still get up from their chairs to look at the scores on close calls instead of using Hawk-Eye. In this year’s French Open men’s final, Alexander Zverev was on the wrong end of an umpire overrule against Carlos Alcaraz at a crucial moment in the fifth set.

Video replays showed that a linesman's original decision should have stood.

Coco Gauff was also upset about referee overrulings at the French Open and the Olympic Games, both played at Roland Garros in Paris. On those occasions, she lost the point despite making contact with her shots (and missing), but was told that the out calls had not affected her swing. She vehemently denied this on both occasions.

With ELC, both situations would have been avoided, but as Tuesday evening showed, if the technology doesn't work as intended, there is still room for controversy under the current guidelines.

(Top photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)