Sports
Taylor Fritz's Electronic Call Dispute in Cincinnati Shows the Need for Common Sense in Tennis
From 2025, all ATP Tour events will use Electronic Line Calling (ELC), eliminating the chance of human error in line calling.
Based on data from Tuesday night at the Cincinnati Open, a Masters 1000 tournament one level below a Grand Slam, that doesn't appear to be the case.
In a first-round match between Americans Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima, a glitch in the ELC system showed that even without linesmen and without decisions being challenged, there is still room for things to go wrong and a player to have to go back to the referee to explain his case.
I always have to stand up for myself, Coco Gauff said a few weeks ago at the Olympics when she was on what she felt was the awkward end of a refereeing call. Fritz was left with similar feelings Tuesday, not believing that he and referee Greg Allensworth, even with ELC, still had to do this dance.
In what ultimately turned out to be a surprise 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) victory for Nakashima over world number 12 Fritz, Nakashima was serving at 2-3, 30-30 in the second set.
He hit a forehand that looked comfortable and could have put him 30-40 behind and a break point.
There was no call from the ELC.
Without a call, the players continued, although Fritz looked up as he returned the ball, as if to suggest he knew he was out. He hit a forehand and the rally continued for a few more strokes before stop, stop, stop was heard. This was not referee Allensworth, but rather a recording activated by a review official who acknowledged the error. Because this happened mid-rally, a let was called by Allensworth.
Allensworth explained to Fritz that it was up to him to stop the point if he thought the ball was out and that since he didn't think it was out it had to be a let. Fritz was understandably furious and said that players are not expected to mediate themselves when ELC is used.
Okay, no wait, no no no no. Don't tell me to stop at the point where we have electronic dialing, Fritz said.
He then tweeted: Imagine if you told me to stop the moment we actually have an electronic Hawkeye line.
Imagine if you told me to stop when we were literally having Hawkeye electronic line conversations https://t.co/c6O03AaOr7
Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) August 14, 2024
Fritz also asked why Allensworth had not intervened when the ball was out of bounds, given how clear the call was. I also thought the ball was out of bounds, the referee said. But I can't do that (ignore the technology).
He then announced to the crowd: Due to a technical error, we will replay point 30-30. There were boos from the crowd and the television showed the image of how far away the ball was.
It's actually ridiculous, Fritz said. That's the craziest thing I've ever seen, he added.
Both former and current players agreed.
This defies common sense, tweeted former world number 1 Andy Roddick.
Daniil Medvedev said on Instagram: Ridiculous decision, ball out, point over, point to Fritz. How could this not be the outcome?
The ATP Rulebook states: If the live ELC system cannot make a call, the call shall be made by the chair umpire. If the chair umpire cannot determine whether the ball was in or out, the point shall be replayed. This protocol applies only to point-ending shots or in the event that a player stops play.
If no signal is given and the player stops playing, the referee will order the stroke to be displayed on the video screen for confirmation.
Allensworth was right when he stated that a LET must be played according to the rules. However, the rules are at odds with what players and fans consider common sense. This leaves ELC caught in the web of counterintuitiveness that applies to other elements of tennis refereeing.
At the French Open, umpires still get up from their chairs to look at the scores on close calls instead of using Hawk-Eye. In this year’s French Open men’s final, Alexander Zverev was on the wrong end of an umpire overrule against Carlos Alcaraz at a crucial moment in the fifth set.
Video replays showed that a linesman's original decision should have stood.
Coco Gauff was also upset about referee overrulings at the French Open and the Olympic Games, both played at Roland Garros in Paris. On those occasions, she lost the point despite making contact with her shots (and missing), but was told that the out calls had not affected her swing. She vehemently denied this on both occasions.
With ELC, both situations would have been avoided, but as Tuesday evening showed, if the technology doesn't work as intended, there is still room for controversy under the current guidelines.
(Top photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5700156/2024/08/14/taylor-fritz-cincinnati-electronic-line-calling-umpire-allensworth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Taylor Fritz's Electronic Call Dispute in Cincinnati Shows the Need for Common Sense in Tennis
- Seismologist Warns of Increased Seismic Activity in Southern California
- Transferred Adiala Jail Deputy Superintendent 'arrested for helping' Imran Khan
- Did China Just Downgrade Its Defense Ministry?
- Comer seeks information from Google, Meta on possible censorship of attempted assassination of President Trump
- Jokowi awards honorary medals to Surya Paloh, Prabowo and 62 others
- Revealed: How Britain's poor paid the price of cheap inflation amid the cost of living crisis | Inflation
- IU football's defense will likely look a lot like the devastation JMU wreaked last year
- Over 100 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk attack, Ukraine says
- Independence Day 2024: PM Modi's iconic turbans over the last 10 years | In pictures
- Asheville: Donald Trump event
- WI vs SA 2024, WI vs SA 2nd Test Match Preview