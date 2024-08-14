Interview | We had a good chance to play in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics, says Sreeja Akula

She’s had a rollercoaster ride over the past month. She’s happy to have made it to the singles pre-quarterfinals, on her birthday no less, and to have become the top seed and eventual silver medalist before withdrawing from the Paris Games. She’s equally disappointed that she missed out on a chance to make it to the semifinals of the team events.

If the spectacular reception she received upon her arrival in her hometown of Hyderabad was a surprise, it was followed by the diagnosis of a stress fracture that put her out of action for six weeks. Welcome to the world of Sreeja Akula, the paddler who made India proud at her first Olympics!

Sreeja tries to make the most of her enforced break and relives her Olympic experience in a conversation with The Hindu.

How would you sum up the two weeks in Paris?

It was a really good experience for me, especially because my singles went really well. I had a tough draw, but I did my best. I played Cristina (Kallberg) from Sweden in my first round and the second was against the Singaporean girl (Zeng Jian). I had lost to both of them recently, but I am happy that I could do my best and beat them when it mattered.

Against the Chinese (top seed Sun Yingsha) I played a great match. I led in the first two sets. I was a bit disappointed that I couldn't convert them, but I think the experience also counted then and she played really well.

Losing the team event was a bit disappointing. We had a good chance to play in the semi-finals, so not very happy with the result. We all did our best and we just have to come back stronger and learn from our mistakes.

Playing your first Olympics, and then also with the added baggage of being the highest ranked Indian woman. How did you cope with that?

I didn't have the baggage of being the highest ranked Indian woman or anything like that. I never had that in my mind. I just wanted to give my 100 percent. Ranking is just a number, I just have to focus on my game and improve every day.

It was a different feeling to enter the arena. The whole stadium was full and there was so much noise. But when I entered the arena, I didn’t feel like doing anything. It was just the opponent, the ball and me on the table. That was it. I was just focused on that. I thought I would play the game I had learned. The cheering motivated me a lot and I enjoyed it.

Let’s talk about July 31st. You’re used to playing on your birthday, but this time it started with the joy of reaching the pre-quarterfinals and ended in despair despite the fact that you managed to reach the top seed.

It was a mixed feeling. I was happy to get to the pre-quarters… I did my best in the last 16 and I don't regret it. But now I feel like I could have done something different. I did everything I could and credit to her (Sun, who saved nine game points in the first two games).

She played really well, even though she was 5-10 down (in the second game). It was a great learning experience for me, the way she played then. She took so many risks, it was a learning experience for me. I was very disappointed after that match. I just went to bed crying. But when I look back, I can take those lessons and now say it was a good day.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Girish Kamath of India speak during their match against Yuan Wan and Shan Xiaona of Germany. | Photo Credit: PTI

Did you cut a birthday cake?

Not really. That day I couldn’t. I couldn’t find the time, but my friend and teammate Archana (Kamath) got me a small cupcake. I cut it during dinner. It was very sweet of her to get it for me.

There is a lot of talk about the appointment of support staff for the Olympics, where all three of you will be able to travel with your personal coach. Despite the limited access to training facilities, can you tell us a bit more about the benefits of having your personal coach?

Somnath (Ghosh) sir was there all the time and even during the camp and that helped me a lot. He was there in every training session and also in Paris. We would arrive almost a week before our matches and he was there all the time to motivate me and guide me.

I play with him before every game and I did the same in Paris. Playing with him gives me that extra bit of confidence and I could do the same in Paris. Even though he wasn't in the game, I watched him so many times in the gallery and his presence was a blessing.

The Olympics felt like a tournament because he was there. In that way it was very useful for me and I thank the Federation for helping me get accreditation for the personal coach.

What is more important to you personally: reaching the quarter-finals for the singles or the quarter-finals for the team tournament?

Eh… Both are really good. Based on the draw, we could have made it to the team semi-finals. We did our best, there is no doubt about that, but we are not so happy with our result. Everyone had higher expectations and we can understand that. It would have been nice if we had made it to the semi-finals as a team. So yeah, that's what I can say.

Honoured to have reached the 22nd place in the world rankings in women's singles. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. This would not have been possible without their support. I will continue to work harder to make our country proud

I'm looking forward to tomorrow's match photo.twitter.com/6WzZ7Q8ISG — Sreeja Akula (@SreejaAkula31) August 6, 2024

Can you give us a sense of what it means to be part of the Olympic Village?

It was something completely different. It was a completely different feeling. You see so many other athletes. I was lucky enough to meet (Rafael) Nadal, (Carlos) Alcaraz and Serena Williams. They are some of the best athletes in the world. I saw them and it was very inspiring to see other athletes. You go to the gym and you see so many athletes working hard. It was a completely different feeling.

Can you tell us what goals you have set for yourself in view of LA 28?

I have to rest for six weeks now because of a stress fracture. I will consider this phase as part of my training. I will try to prepare myself mentally and come back stronger. When I recover, there are two Champions tournaments and then the Asian Championship and the China Smash. In addition to the international calendar, we also have the domestic calendar.

So I will strive to improve every day. I will just try to keep improving my skills, and also physically I have to improve. I learned that I have to improve a lot on my speed and reflexes and I will work on that as well. I was 21st in the last update of the world rankings. My goal is to keep improving, to reach the top 20 and then the top 15 in the world.