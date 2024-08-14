Sports
Inventory Up/Down During First Weeks of Michigan Football Fall Camp
As fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines continues, the rumors and whispers about preseason practice games are slowly becoming loud enough to be considered fact. Not all of the rumblings are true, as proven by previous camp rumor heroes Luiji Vilain, Peyton O’Leary and Player X who still haunt you, but where there’s smoke, there’s often a spark that can turn into a fire.
With just two and a half weeks left until the start of the 2024 season, here's a quick look at five players thriving at Michigan's fall camp.
Stocking Up: DB Zeke Berry
Berry enters his third season in Ann Arbor and looks to have it all together. Berry is a former four-star recruit and a ball-hawking playmaker who can bring unique juice to a talented secondary. When it comes to In the trenches, Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan referenced Berry's special skills and what they could mean for the unit as a whole.
…I think he's had a really good spring and I'm excited for him to take the next step. It'll be better when he takes the next step.
But while Berry is getting up, someone else is believed to have fallen.
Stock down: DB JaDen McBurrows
McBurrows has the most nickel experience of any Wolverine. Last season, McBurrows played 182 snaps and recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception. But despite a solid camp, J-Mac seems to have been overtaken by Berry's excellent camp.
Now, according to reports ($), McBurrows has found himself in a positional battle with Keshaun Harris and Myles Pollard for CB-4, while simultaneously battling the undrafted riser (Brandyn Hillman) for second-string nickel. However, with as much as Michigan rotated on the back end last season, McBurrows will have a role this season; it just might not be a starting one.
Stocking Up: Edge Dominic Nichols
Michigan’s two starting edges are set: Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore. The duo is without a doubt the Wolverines’ best tandem and could be the best pair of edge rushers in the Big Ten. The starters are backed up by veteran TJ Guy (Edge-3) and a handful of unknowns Kechaun Bennett, Cam Brandt and true freshman Dominic Nichols who are vying for the coveted Edge-4 spot alongside Guy. Recently, it seems that the teenage Nichols is surging forward in the group.
When speaking to the mediaGuy suggested Nichols could have an impact this season, before speaking about his own role in helping Nichols realise his potential.
I'm going to stick with him, Guy said. I'm going to stick with him every day. Everybody's gassing him up because he's flashy, he's doing good things, but I'm going to stick with him. As a guy who did that for me when I was younger, just so he doesn't get complacent, comfortable, none of that, or hears good things and relaxes. You've got to keep his foot on the pedal.
Nichols is in line to play quality rotation minutes this season. He’ll have to put an exclamation point on this camp and prove he can do it when the shots are real, but for now he’s in a great spot to earn a contributing role.
Stock up: RB Jordan Marshall
In February, ESPN's Tom Luginbill raved about Marshall's qualities while also raising a potential problem with an overabundance of talent at the position.
Marshall is everything Michigan wants in a running back who is strong, physical and great after contact. He has the strength to push the hole, but also the vision to exploit the cutback lane when it’s available. Michigan prides itself on winning at the point of attack, and it’s the running back’s job to get to the second level and extend runs. The only problem for Marshall? He joins a running backs group that is six deep, including returning feature back Donovan Edwards.
According to The Michigan Insiders Sam Webb ($), Marshall has already addressed this problem and, according to several observers, is reminiscent of Blake Corum and has completely turned the competition for RB-3 on its head.
If Marshall can continue his momentum, the Wolverines could post their best 1-3 running back punch since 2021.
Stock Down: QB Jack Tuttle
The starting quarterback competition at Michigan is in full swing and two players have stood out from the rest. anecdotes indicate that Alex Orji currently holds the overall lead with Davis Warren hot on his heels. However, reports have been delayed regarding seventh-year player Jack Tuttle after an initial decline.
Tuttle, the seemingly safest choice among the prospects, has lost ground in the first weeks of training camp and is at risk of ending his career the same way he started: as a backup.
