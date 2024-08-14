Jamestown to Provide Technical Services for Hockey Day North Dakota Ice Rink – The Rink Live





JAMESTOWN The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission has approved a contract with Interstate Engineering in a 4-0 vote for preliminary design and engineering services for the construction of an outdoor hockey rink at McElroy Park. Commissioner Mike Landscoot was absent from the meeting on Monday, August 13. The agreement with Interstate Engineering is contingent upon the Jamestown Parks and Recreation District and Hockey Day North Dakota signing donation and event agreements. The agreement is also contingent upon the Parks and Recreation District receiving an initial $10,000 deposit from Hockey Day North Dakota organizer Jeff Romsdal. Amy Walters, director of the Jamestown Parks and Recreation District, said after the meeting that the committee had previously approved accepting the donation of an outdoor hockey rink from the organizers of Hockey Day North Dakota. She said Romsdal wanted assurances that the Hockey Day North Dakota event could be held on the outdoor rink at McElroy Park once it was built. Before Romsdal signs the event and donation agreements for the outdoor hockey rink, it must provide a list of the items being donated, as well as their value and condition. Walters said the outdoor rink is expected to be donated and that Hockey Day North Dakota and Romsdal will pay the cost to permanently install it. She said the outdoor rink has all the features of an indoor rink at John L. Wilson Arena. The outdoor hockey rink would be built where the current ice rink is located in McElroy Park. The current outdoor hockey rink at McElroy Park is located next to the sign department building. A new outdoor hockey rink could be built at the same location later this year. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun According to Walters, an engineer is needed because the outdoor track will cost more than $200,000 to build. Interstate Engineering is in the business of determining what needs to be done to properly build this outdoor track and then designing the plans and specifications so we can put that work out to public bid, she said. She said the cost for the engineering services is unknown because an outdoor hockey rink is not a typical project that Interstate Engineering works on. She said a $10,000 retainer is required for Interstate Engineering. She said work would be halted until a new agreement was reached and payment from Romsdal was received. Walters said the Parks and Recreation District would not take ownership of Hockey Day North Dakota. It's just a matter of determining how they're going to use the facility, what we're responsible for, what they're responsible for, she said, referring to the event agreement. Please enter a valid email address. Something went wrong. Please try again later.

Masaki Ova joined The Jamestown Sun as a reporter in August 2021. He grew up on a farm near Pingree, N.D. He studied communications at the University of Jamestown, N.D.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/high-school/north-dakota-hockey/jamestown-to-engage-in-engineering-services-for-hockey-day-north-dakota-rink The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos