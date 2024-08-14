National Cricket Stadium gets government approval

Major first step in development of new National Cricket Stadium approved by Ministers Martin and Byrne

• The planning and design phase starts now and will be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

• The aim of the project is to create a new, permanent home for Irish cricket at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown

• Facility with ultra-modern High Performance Centre

• New cricket ground to host Men's T20 World Cup matches in 2030

• LA Games 2028 to include cricket as Olympic sport

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, and the Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne TD, today announced the approval for the National Cricket Stadium and High Performance Centre project to progress to the pre-tender stage. This will see planning and design completed by mid-2025, with the tender stage to follow.

The centre, which will be located on the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown, will provide a permanent home for cricket in Ireland and will meet the International Cricket Council's requirements for hosting major cricket events and competitions.

The proposed facilities are expected to include both indoor and outdoor practice and training areas and a major match arena with associated media and spectator facilities. This would enable Ireland to host major international cricket events.

The entire project is planned to be delivered in phases, with phase 1 expected to be completed in 2028. This first phase will include the delivery of a large cricket pitch, seating for 4,000 spectators, a high performance centre and some associated facilities.

Minister Martin said:

“While cricket is a sport with deep roots in Ireland, it is also a sport that reflects the diversity and plurality of today's society. It is really pleasing to see how the game has grown at all levels in Ireland in recent years, particularly with the increase in female participation and amongst our growing South Asian community. A national stadium and High Performance Centre will provide Cricket Ireland with the facilities needed to grow participation further.”

“This new centre will also respond to the need to provide playing, training and practice facilities to enable Ireland’s elite teams to compete at the highest international level. As we enjoy the success of Team Ireland athletes at the Olympic Games in Paris, we look forward to the return of cricket as an Olympic sport in Los Angeles in 2028. I have no doubt that this new facility will have a transformative impact on Irish cricket and as a result we will be cheering on Irish teams at the Olympic Games in the not too distant future.”

Minister Byrne further said:

“Continued government investment is essential to increase participation in all sports, across all sectors of society. We understand that to achieve our participation targets, we must provide world-class sporting facilities for our athletes. The development of international standard facilities is also necessary to enable Ireland to host major international sporting events and competitions.”

“As we look forward to Ireland co-hosting the 2030 Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup with the UK, the development of a National Cricket Stadium and High Performance Centre is a timely development. It will be really exciting to see some of those matches take place at the new oval track at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown. It will further open up the Campus to the whole country and raise awareness of what a unique asset Ireland has at this 550-acre site.”

“The National Sports Campus is already an invaluable part of the country’s sporting infrastructure and this development, together with the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre, will further enhance the already world-class sporting and support facilities.”

Speaking on behalf of Sport Ireland, CEO Dr. Úna May:

“We are delighted with this news of the Minister for Sport Ireland’s approval to proceed with the design and planning of the project for a national cricket stadium and training facility on the Sport Ireland Campus.”

“This state-of-the-art venue will be a game changer for cricket in Ireland, providing a world-class training facility where our athletes can hone and showcase their talents, and where fans can experience the excitement of the game first-hand.”

“This news marks a significant milestone in the Government’s commitment to taking Irish cricket to new heights. We look forward to seeing the incredible matches and memorable moments that will take place here.”