SEC Football Predictions for 2024: Georgia, Alabama, Texas Set for a Crowded Top





My biggest takeaway from predicting a 16-team SEC? The teams at the top will have slightly less flashy records. Unlike a year ago, when the SEC was average outside of its conference, I have the top 11 teams losing a combined one non-conference game. And yet I have only one team, Georgia, finishing better than 10-2, and even the Dawgs are 11-1. They may win the national championship, but I can't imagine them coming away unscathed from road games against Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. Maybe it's just the way the schedules are divided this season, or maybe with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, it's going to be a lot harder to get to 12-0 or 11-1. Some thoughts on the top candidates Georgia: Spoiler alert: The Dawgs are my (admittedly unoriginal) national championship pick. At the two most important positions on the field, they have the potential first QB taken in next year’s NFL Draft, Carson Beck, and what should be a terrifyingly good offensive line. As always, they’re stacked with defense. Alabama: Kalen DeBoer's first team may be better than Nick Saban's last, but the Tide may lose a few games as they play Georgia and play Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma away. Expect Jalen Milroe to flourish in DeBoer's offense, especially with the addition of receivers Germie Bernard (Washington) and five-star Ryan Williams. Texas: Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers proved that skeptic wrong last year. The Longhorns have so many talented receivers in Alabama's Isaiah Bond, Houston's Matthew Golden and Oregon State's Silas Bolden. Texas' biggest question is whether it can stop the run without stud interior D-linemen Byron Murphy II and T'vondre Sweat. Oh ma'am: The talent level that Lane Kiffin has built is undeniable. The O-line and receiving corps are loaded, and the defense has improved with the addition of SEC starters like ends Walter Nolen (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Florida) and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas). The caveat is that QB Jaxson Dart needs to be more consistent in big games. Tennessee: The Vols are my outside pick to reach Atlanta. Josh Heupel’s offense had a ceiling with Joe Milton at the helm. If Nico Iamaleava is as good as advertised, the Vols could look a lot more like they did in 2022 (11-2) than they did in 2023 (9-4). James Pearce Jr. leads a strong defensive front, but a depleted secondary could be their downfall. GALLING DEEPER Stewart Mandel's ACC Predictions: Florida State and Miami on Top with 3 New Teams in the Race Coaches on the hot seat Florida: Billy Napier would do well to win the season opener against Miami and build a strong record through the first seven games, as no coach sitting on the bench should face a bottom five of Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. Arkansas: Sam Pittman has to get his team back to a bowl game. On paper, I don't think he has a chance. He's counting on Bobby Petrino to turn quarterback Taylen Green (Boise State) into a star, but that may not be possible unless the O-line improves significantly. Vanderbilt: I feel sorry for 8-27 coach Clark Lea. Vandy was already the toughest job in the SEC, and that was before name, image and likeness deals and the transfer portal made it nearly impossible. But it would be a tall order if New Mexico State imported OC Tim Beck and QB Diego Pavia to save Lea's job. (Photos by Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck: Aaron E. Martinez /American-Statesman, Jasen Vinlove / USA Today)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5698922/2024/08/14/sec-college-football-standings-predictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos