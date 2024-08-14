Men's tennis welcomes four new Hawks





Head Coach Tennis Saint Joseph Jeff Puhan has announced the addition of four new student-athletes: Matthew Cizmarik, Matthew Dubas, Hector Fullone and Santiago Valle will join the Hawks men's tennis program for the upcoming season. “I'm very excited about this recruiting class,” Puhan said. “We have a strong group that has committed to St. Joe's not only because of the vision we have for the tennis program, but also because of the strong academic reputation. We have some exciting things going on at Saint Joseph's and we're ready to get started this season!” Cizmarik comes to Hawk Hill from Toronto, Ontario, where he was ranked in the top 20 in singles and in the top 15 in doubles. He has won three ITF doubles titles and has also been a runner-up twice; last year he reached the final of the boys 18 singles at the Texas Slam. Cizmarik has also competed in the USTA Super Nationals and has won the Austin Tennis Academy's “Work Ethic” award. “I chose Saint Joseph's after my first conversation with Coach Puhan,” Cizmarik said. “I knew it was the right school for me. It fit all of my aspirations, like the Jesuit influence, the location and the size of the school.” Dubas also hails from north of the border; the Vancouver, British Columbia native is considered a five-star recruit and has a third-place finish at the Canadian National Championships on his resume. “St. Joe's is the perfect place for me, both academically and tennis-wise,” Dubas said. “I believe it will take me to the next level in my life.” Fullone is originally from London, England, but has trained in Spain in recent years. He was part of the second-place team in the Spanish U18 Team Championships and has also enjoyed individual success, reaching the semi-finals of a J100 class tournament and the quarter-finals of a J60 event. Fullone was also the winner of the U14 Road to Wimbledon tournament. “I chose SJU because of the academic quality and the tennis program, which is led by a fantastic coach,” said Fullone. Valle, a product of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, has reached a career high on the ITF Junior rankings of 450and in the world and is one of the four best players in Mexico. He has also represented Mexico in international competitions. “I chose Saint Joseph's because it is a top school in the Northeast, it has a beautiful campus and because of the tennis program and the coach,” Valle said. The new acquisitions will join the selection for the autumn competition in time.

