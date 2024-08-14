Central Michigan University





MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan. Central Michigan Field Hockey has announced its 2024 promotional schedule, packed with theme days and free branded merchandise for the ultimate Chippewa fan. Central Michigan Field Hockey has announced its 2024 promotional schedule, packed with theme days and free branded merchandise for the ultimate Chippewa fan. Every Chippewa Field Hockey home game is a unique and unforgettable experience with rewards for fans, from shirt throws to the opportunity to earn 2x Maroon & Gold Rewards points! Below is a complete list of themed home games. All events and offers are subject to change. BACK TO SCHOOL PARTY in return for Michigan State (exhibition) (August 20) With classes beginning for Mount Pleasant Public Schools and CMU, the Chippewas are hosting a school supplies drive during their home opener with Michigan State. Donations for the drive will be given Light the chips! button and free popcorn. SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS- vs. Colgate (September 13) The week of September 8-14 is Suicide Prevention Awareness week, which will be recognized at home events for CMU Field Hockey, Volleyball and Soccer throughout the week. Fans will receive teal and purple ribbon stickers, information about the cause will be available at Fan Central at Cristy Freese Field. MAROON OUT in return for Longwood (September 20) Cheer on the Chippewas in their MAC Opener against Longwood by filling the stands with a sea of ​​maroon! Fans will receive free maroon CMU Field Hockey t-shirts (while supplies last, so get yours soon!). MAROON & GOLDEN GAME in return for Bellarmine (Oct. 4) Did someone say double Maroon & Gold Rewards Points? Fill the stands as CMU takes on Bellarmine and earn twice as many Maroon & Gold Rewards Points, bringing you one step closer to that awesome reward you’ve been saving up for. SENIOR DAY in return for Michigan State (October 13) Join the Chippewas as they celebrate their six seniors at the end of this year's official game against the Spartans. CANCER AWARENESS GAME in return for Miami (OH) (Oct. 25) October is Cancer Awareness Month, which will be recognized during Field Hockey’s final home game of the season. Fans will receive ribbon stickers and information about the cause will be available at Fan Central at Cristy Freese Field.

