Ganesh, coach – The Hindu





Dodda Ganesh | Photo credit: File photo

Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh, 51, confirmed on Wednesday that he has been appointed head coach of the Kenya men's cricket team for a period of one year from August 13. He thanked Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Patel, former Kenyan team analyst Thota Srinivas and former Kenyan captain Steve Tikolo by telephone from Nairobi. It goes back to when Karnataka toured Kenya in 2000. I played well then. I think they appreciated the respect I showed them. When this opportunity came, I jumped at it because I have always had a soft spot for Kenya, he said. Thanks to Brijesh He expressed his immense gratitude to former Indian cricketer Brijesh Patel, who was then the secretary of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Because the seed of goodwill (with Kenya) was sown then (when he toured Kenya). After 24 years, it helped me get this job. He added that his aim is to qualify Kenya for the T20 and ODI World Cups. I want to take them back to the time when they played well: 1996, 1999, 2003, that era, he added. His first coaching assignment is the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Challenge League A, where Kenya will take on Papua New Guinea, Denmark, Kuwait, Jersey and Qatar. It is the first stage of the qualifiers for the 2027 ODI World Cup and is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 6 in Nairobi. Kenya will then play Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Mozambique, Seychelles and Gambia in the 2026 ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B, being held in Nairobi from October 17-26. Practice matches Ganesh said he plans to have the squad play at least 20 practice matches before the first event. I am a practical master. I don't believe in copybook cricket, I believe in open nets. I want them to get as much practical knowledge as possible, not theoretical knowledge. We have about four weeks. I want them to play at least 20 practice matches. Ganesh will have former Kenyan players Lameck Onyango and Joseph Angara as assistant coaches.

