Seattle coach Jessica Campbell and NHL players attend the first annual Kelowna Hockey Fest

The Kelowna Hockey Fest is coming up and someone is going to make hockey history. The fun day that Kelowna High Performance (KHP) presents to bring the Kelowna hockey community together takes place on Friday, August 23 at Prospera Place with many current and former NHL players in attendance. Now, Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell joins the all-star roster. Campbell was named Seattle's assistant coach earlier this summer, meaning she will be the NHL's first female coach on the bench beginning in September. I am excited to return to Kelowna, where my coaching journey began, and to join the KHP team who are always committed to doing great work in the community, Campbell said. It will be an entertaining event that will not only showcase great talent on the ice, but more importantly, an exciting opportunity for the entire community to come together for a great cause. We are so excited to have Jessica on the bench for this inaugural event, said KHP co-owner Mark Fitzgerald. I have personally had the opportunity to watch her rise to make history and can attest to the fact that her dedication to the sport of hockey is an inspiration. We are so pleased to have her take her place on the bench behind some of the NHL’s most notable stars for this incredible community event. NHL players participating in the event include Shea Weber, Josh Gorges, Brent Seabrook, Ethan Bear (Washington Capitals), Damon Severson (Columbus Blue Jackets), Brenden Dillion (Winnipeg Jets), Tyler Myers (Vancouver Canucks), Brayden Schenn (St. Louis Blues), Jaden Schwartz (Seattle Kraken) and Curtis Lazar (New Jersey Devils). A featured coach for the event is Coach Chippy, a viral hockey TikToker and influencer. The event on Friday, August 23rd kicks off at 2pm with a family-friendly event featuring a shooting competition, food stalls, a beer garden and a merchandise shop. Doors open at 5pm and the game starts at 6pm for the inaugural event, which costs $12 for children 12 and under and $22-30 for adults. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com. The contest includes a 50/50 raffle and jersey auction, with all donations going to the YMCA of the Southern Interior.

