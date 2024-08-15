Mainland champions are about to arrive – and HK hope these two are among them





Diving queen Quan Hongchan and table tennis gold medalist Fan Zhendong are favourites among Hong Kongers. AFP



Wallis-Wang According to sources, Chinese Olympic medalists will visit Hong Kong from August 29 to 31. Thanks to the medal winners, China tied the United States with 40 gold medals in Paris. The diving team is believed to be performing at Victoria Park Swimming Pool, but it is not yet clear whether China's 'diving queen', 17-year-old Quan Hongchan, will be among the delegation. It is reported that the mainland athletes will interact with local athletes, students and members of various disciplines during the visit, before continuing to Macau. Since the 1988 Seoul Olympics, it has been customary for mainland athletes to visit Hong Kong. However, the list of athletes visiting Hong Kong this time has yet to be confirmed, sources said. Many Hong Kong residents have expressed interest in meeting Quan and table tennis players, including Fan Zhendong, who won gold in the men's singles event in Paris. A male fan, Law, hopes the “beautiful and cute” Quan will come to visit. “We should invite them to taste local dishes such as fish balls and siu mai to promote Hong Kong,” he said. Another resident, Kong, hopes that the divers and table tennis champions will also be able to visit the beautiful places in the city. Some hope that Fan, who was born in Guangzhou, can speak Cantonese with them. “I hope Fan can visit Hong Kong with the national team and speak some Cantonese when they meet Hong Kongers. That will make it special,” said one woman, Cheng. A student from Pui Kiu Middle School said she saw a video of Fan speaking Cantonese and hopes the Olympians will visit her school. Meanwhile, a festive reception will be held for the Hong Kong delegation to the Paris Olympics in the middle of next week. According to sources, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will receive them at the government building on the same day. [email protected]

