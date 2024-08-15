SDC cricket reaches semi-finals after Beryl hiccup | Sports





The SDC National Community T20 Cricket competition has resumed after delays caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The start of the Super 8 (knockout phase) was postponed by a few weeks due to the devastation that had been caused in parts of the island. Last weekend the participating teams had to choose between winning or going home. Dr Dwayne Vernon, Director of the Social Development Commission (SDC), explained why the change is needed this year. “Normally we would have a play-off, a round between the quarter-finals and the semi-finals. Historically, the best winners of the quarter-finals would automatically go to the semi-finals and the other teams would then have a play-off to make sure they got the right to play in the semi-finals.” “What we did this year, because we have little time… is we did away with the play-off round. Teams that win the quarterfinals automatically go to the semifinals. There will be no play-offs, only this year. We want to be ready at least a week before the return to school.” Kerry-Ann Bryan, Brand Manager at Wray & Nephew, spoke about her company’s long-term partnership with the SDC T20 Cricket competition. “Wray & Nephew is proud to be part of this long-standing tradition of community development through sport. Over the past 17 years, we have seen significant growth in participation, community camaraderie and development, all elements for which the SDC has been a pillar.” Bryan also spoke about the power of the sport in uniting communities on the island and assured her of the support for her brand throughout the remainder of the competition. “For many Jamaicans, cricket is more than a game, it has the power to unite us, transcend boundaries and build a sense of camaraderie. It embodies the values ​​of teamwork, discipline and fair play that are essential not only on the field, but also in the communities we all call home. “This competition is not just about cricket, it is about strengthening communities, encouraging social growth and nurturing the talent that lies within our neighbourhoods. As a proud sponsor of this competition, I can assure you that our brand will be there to cheer on every player, support every team and celebrate every triumph.” In the first quarter-final on Saturday, Whitehouse of Westmoreland defeated Richmond Park of Kingston and St Andrew by six runs. Whitehouse scored 155/6 from their 20 overs before bowling out Richmond Park for 149 in 19.3 overs. In the second quarter-final, Junction Troy bowled out for just 43 runs before going down to 44/1. The other two quarter-finals were played on Sunday at the same venue. In the first match on Sunday, Fairfield defeated Bridgeport by 18 runs. Fairfield made 145 in exactly 20 overs before restricting Bridgeport to 127/9 from their 20 overs. The last quarter-final was shortened to 15 overs due to rain. In their turn to bat, Gayle managed to make 107/4 and in reply Links made 108/3 from 13.3 overs to win by seven wickets. The semi-finals will be played at the Ultimate Oval in St Ann on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20240814/sdc-cricket-hits-semifinal-stage-after-beryl-hiccup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos