Sports
Can Sharks capitalize on Oilers bid drama?
The Edmonton Oilers are in trouble. Can the San Jose Sharks take advantage?
The Oilers, who are already close to the $88 million salary cap, were hit with offers on Tuesday for their last two RFAs, defenseman Philip Broberg and winger Dylan Holloway.
The St. Louis Blues signed Broberg to a two-year, $4,580,917 AAV contract and Holloway to a two-year, $2,290,457 AAV contract. Edmonton has one week to match up or lose the pair, both key members of their 2024 Stanley Cup Final run.
The Oilers already have two cards to play that will help them become cap-compliant at the start of the season: First, they can operate 10 percent over the cap during the offseason. So they should have no problem matching Broberg and Holloway’s offers at this point and addressing the overage by opening night.
Second, Evander Kane, with his $5.125 million AAV, is likely headed to LTIR to start the season.
However, this amount does not include the full combined salary of Broberg and Holloway (approximately $6.87 million).
And unless Kane sits on the bench the entire season, Edmonton will have to consider his AAV at some point.
So how can the San Jose Sharks perform so well?
The Oilers have two high-priced defensemen who could be considered surplus to requirements: Cody Ceci, $3.25 million AAV for one more year, and Brett Kulak, $2.75 million AAV for two more years, both without trade protection.
Of course, these defensemen appear to have been available all summer, and the defense-poor San Jose Sharks (or any other team) haven’t bitten. But perhaps Edmonton, now under pressure, could negotiate a deal that’s more favorable to the Sharks in order to dump a contract.
Could that mean a high draft pick is added to the player as a bonus?
Right-handed Ceci is likely a more desirable trade target than left-handed Kulak. Sources have told SJHN that San Jose is looking to add a veteran right-handed defenseman.
Ceci (19:22 ATOI) played a bigger role than Kulak (16:30) during the last few playoffs and is also known to be fantastic on the floor, which is no small feat for a younger San Jose Sharks team.
Sharks still need a top 4 defenseman, who could be available via trade or free agency?
Ceci's contract is also shorter, but on the other hand the Oilers might be willing to trade more to get rid of Kulak.
Ceci is a defensive defenseman and the Sharks could probably use more puck-moving skills, but beggars can't be choosers.
He could be a nice addition to San Jose's defense, especially if right-handed pitcher Matt Benning, who just underwent hip surgery, is not fully healthy.
This group won't win the Stanley Cup, but it does have some potential and leadership and should perform slightly better than the group that finished in last place last year:
Mario Ferraro-Ty Emberson
Jake Walman-Cody Ceci
Henry Thrun-Jan Rutta
Shakir Mukhamadullin-Matt Benning
Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Walman is an improvement, Ceci could be too and the young players Emberson, Thrun and Mukhamadullin have real potential.
Is it worth it for the San Jose Sharks to take over Cecis' contract?
