Huntsville Summer Sports Recap – The Madison Record





MADISON – The summer of sports in the immediate Huntsville/Madison area was a highlight in 2024. In particular, six events spread over a five-week period generated an estimated economic impact of more than $6 million to the community. The highlight of this summer was the USA Table Tennis Nationals, which attracted more than 1,200 visitors from across the country for the five-day event. More than 2,200 hotel room nights were booked and the economic impact was approximately $1.8 million. The Nationals were the final preparations for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic team members before they traveled to Paris to compete in this year’s Olympic Games. This is a big year for major sporting events in Huntsville this summer, further cementing our position as a world-class sports city, said Joel Lamp, Sports Development Manager for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The impact of these events has gone far beyond the immediate economic benefit, as we have elevated Huntsville’s status as a host city and introduced our city to so many new people from across the country. The locally owned and operated Athletic Club of Alabama on Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville once again hosted the United States Tennis Associations Girls U-16 Clay Court Nationals, which showcased the nation’s top tennis prospects, Olivia Traylor, a high school senior from Scarsdale, NY, battling her way to victory in the finals. She is currently ranked No. 22 in the United States. The eight-day event generated nearly $1 million in economic impact and generated more than 1,800 overnight stays. This was the fifth consecutive year that Huntsville has hosted this prestigious event, which has become a highlight of the junior tennis calendar. We have steadily expanded our portfolio each year and this summer our team was able to showcase Huntsville to our visitors and provide an unforgettable experience that will keep them coming back, said Mark Russell, Director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. From sending Olympic Table Tennis to Paris to the youth event, it has been an exciting summer of sport for our city. In addition, the American Junior Golf Association hosted its annual Huntsville Championship at TheLinks in Redstone. Seventy-seven players competed in the national tour event, with Alexis Lamadrid of Phoenix, Arizona, taking a two-stroke victory in the girls’ division and Elijah Felty of Chesterfield, Virginia, taking a one-stroke victory in the boys’ division. In all, more than 150 players competed in the week-long event, which included an open qualifier, which generated an estimated economic impact of just over $229,000. Tiger Rock Martial Arts brought their national championship back to South Hall at the Von Braun Center. The premier youth martial arts event drew more than 1,300 people to the Tennessee Valley and generated more than 1,800 overnight stays, generating $1.2 million in economic impact. The summer concluded with two consecutive weekends of major events at the Huntsville Aquatics Center. The festivities began with the annual three-day Summer Long Course Swimming Championships, which generated just over $1.3 million in economic impact and over 2,000 overnight stays. The summer concluded with the USA Swimming Futures Championship, which generated over $1 million in economic impact. The elite race featured 506 swimmers from 11 different states who logged over 1,300 overnight stays. This summer continues the pace of a record year of sports tourism that will continue into the fall. Huntsville will host its first college football game at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Aug. 18, when longtime college rivals North Alabama take on Jacksonville State. Additionally, the Gulf South Conference soccer championships and the NJCAA men’s and women’s national championships in November, the annual American Volleyball Coaches Association National Beach Pairs Championships and the NCAA Division II South Cross Country Regional culminating in the RunningLane Nationals and the annual Rocket City Marathon in December.

