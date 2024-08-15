Sports
NFL analyst critical of Dylan Raiola, makes prediction about Nebraska football
Another prominent media analyst weighed in on the Nebraska football team, criticizing freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola during a recent podcast interview.
Rich Eisen, host of 'The Rich Eisen Show' and a major contributor to the NFL Network, appeared on former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton's podcast 'Bussin' with the boys' released on Tuesday. Eisen, a Michigan alum, touched on a variety of topics, but also included a quick dig at the Huskers’ young quarterback.
At the 2:27 mark of the episode, Eisen, Compton and co-host Taylor Lewan were commentating on the 2023 Michigan-Nebraska game, which the Huskers lost 45-7 at Memorial Stadium. The NFL Network host then discussed Raiola and his viral photo from the start of fall camp.
“At least you have a guy that looks like (Patrick) Mahomes. You have that guy,” Eisen said.
“He's going to be a great player,” Compton said in response.
Eisen then provided a critical analysis of the freshman and further elaborated on the comparisons between Raiola and Mahomes.
“Don't you think he shouldn't look like Mahomes? Why are you wearing your hair and the chin beard? He's really going for it now.”
–Rich Eisen on Dylan Raiola
The former Husker player supported Raiola's style.
“I think it's awesome that he looks like Mahomes,” Compton said. “I think it's awesome that a young kid coming out of high school — number one recruit overall — has someone that he looks up to and wants to emulate.”
It should be noted that Raiola had said earlier in camp that he looked like Mahomes in appearance.
“I always wore glasses as a kid and I've had this haircut since sixth, seventh grade maybe and I didn't know about Mahomes,” Raiola said. “I have my own little kick to it. The guy is one of the best, so that's cool, but I try to emulate my game.
“If you want to get somewhere you have to see and know what it takes to get there and I think he's done more than enough to see what it takes. I'm just trying to do my thing.”
About twenty minutes into the show, Compton asked Eisen to make a prediction for the Huskers’ 2024 season. The former SportsCenter host went game-by-game, saying the Big Red should have a good chance with their current Vegas win/loss total.
“You have to be above seven (wins). You have to. I'll give you eight.”
–Rich Eisen predicts Nebraska's wins
Eisen has criticized Nebraska's 1997 national championship in previous episodes, including a Debate 2018 with actor Nicholas D'Agosto when he argued that Tom Osborne's last championship was a “gift from the coaches poll.”
The podcast host expressed his support for his former NFL Network co-host Deion Sanders last September, stating that Colorado would “beat them in their 2023 race in the Homestead Act.”
However, Eisen is a fan of coach Matt Rhule and included him in a welcome interview for Nebraska in November 2022.
Rhule, Raiola and the Huskers continue to prepare for their season opener on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium against UTEP.
MORE: Huskers Defensive Coordinator Says Tackling Isn't Good Enough
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Quietly Reveals Non-Conference Schedule
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on SInextHuskerMax on Xand visitingHuskerMax.comdaily.
