How to Cover US Open Fan Week: Watch the Biggest Tennis Stars, Dance Shows and More





Calling all Challengers fans. Queens is home to one of the most popular sporting events in the world: US Opens Fan Week, featuring tennis, concerts and more. It runs from August 19 to 25 in Flushing Meadows, and much of the programming is free. There really is something for everyone, said Nicole Kankam, chief marketing and entertainment officer for the United States Tennis Association and event organizer.

She's Not Kidding Fan Week promises photo ops, meet-and-greets with tennis stars, gourmet tastings and endless opportunities to watch celebrity players compete head-to-head. There's also lion dancing, a step show with the Divine Nine, performances by Ballet Hispnico and more. “I already have it blocked off in my calendar,” said Alex Ording, president of the Fort Greene Tennis Association.

Katrina Adams, director of the Harlem Junior Tennis and Education Program, has been attending the events for more than 30 years, before the program was officially called Fan Week. But where do you start? With all these options, here's what you need to know to make the most of your experience.

First of all, what is Fan Week? It is in fact an opening party for the US Open Championships. Since 1978, international hopefuls have tried their luck at Flushing Meadows in what is arguably one of the most prestigious tennis championships of all time, along with the Australian and French Opens and Wimbledon. Today, tickets go for hundreds or thousands of dollars (and sometimes even more). That’s why the USTA, the tennis association, created an official week in 2017 for fans who don’t want to pay a dime. Since then, the week has been held every August, except for a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Can you actually see tennis? Yes. Champions like Coco Gauff, Venus Williams and Ben Shelton are just some of the names you’ll hear during Fan Week, where the stars compete in exhibition matches before the US Open even begins. But you can still watch high-stakes tennis, if that's your thing, as other, lower-ranked competitors battle it out for the very last spots in the championship. What if I don't know anything about tennis? Fan weeks are open to everyone, regardless of whether you are an experienced athlete or have never held a racket before. Okay, tell me where to go. Even Kankam, the event master, admits that planning a perfect week can be overwhelming. However, here are some highlights: Before the action even starts, you can see country star Dierks Bentley take the stage Sunday, August 18 for Fan Weeks opening concert, Sounds of the Open. Tickets start at $30. By Monday August 19th to Thursday August 22nd, Watch the qualifiers. Officially called the qualifying tournament, this is the last chance for players to compete in the US Open. In the qualifiers, 128 men and 128 women compete for one of the 16 finalist spots of the tournament. Although not guaranteed, these competitors are usually ranked among the best 250 in the world. It is always free. Also on MondayWatch a next-level match between former world number 1 Garbine Muguruza, world number 2 Tommy Haas and world number 4 James Blake for free. On TuesdayWitness Mixed Madness as doubles teams battle it out for cash. Battling duos include the famous Coco Gauff with Ben Shelton; Naomi Osaka with Nick Kyrgios; and other hotshot pairs. Tickets start at $30. On WednesdayHead to Stars of the Open to watch the world’s most famous athletes compete in exhibition matches. That includes reigning US Open champion Novak Djokovic, two-time champion Venus Williams, 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz and more. The $30+ tickets benefit the USTA Foundation. On ThursdayCome hungry. Flavors of the Open attendees can enjoy mouthwatering tasting menus curated by Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Masaharu Morimoto, James Beard Award winner Kwame Onwuachi, Michelin-starred restaurateur Simon Kim, and more. For the hefty price (entrance starts at $180) you can watch cooking demonstrations, watch the course up close and taste the Golden Nugget with chicken and caviar. On Fridaylisten to players first-hand. During the free Media Day, registrants can attend interviews and get the inside scoop. Last year's roster included Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz and Serbian Novak Djokovicwho recently won Olympic gold. Also on FridayDance your heart out at the first Fan Weeks block party. No tickets required. On SaturdayBring your little ones to the free Arthur Ashe Kids Day, which has been running for over 30 years. There’s a Play Tennis Zone where your child can try out their serve, as well as face painting, a Dude Perfect performance and more. It’s a warm welcome to the future sporting generation. Finally, Sunday is a free Open Practice Day, so cheer on your favourites as they rehearse for the nerve-wracking week ahead. What is Fan Access Pass? You can register for all Fan Week events via Fan Access Passa free digital ticket. How do I get there? All events take place at Queens USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. You can take the 7 subway east from Grand Central or Times Square. Get off at Mets-Willets Point and the walk to downtown will take less than 15 minutes. You can also take the LIRR from Penn Station and transfer at Woodside Station. Transfer to the LIRR Port Washington Branch for a short ride to the heart of the action, Mets-Willets Point. Passengers can also book a ride with Access-a-Ride Paratransit Service. The drop-off and pick-up location is at the bus drop-off and pick-up nearby Championship entry. Do you have any professional tips? USTA teams up with Marvel to release limited editions comic books featuring historic tennis superheroes and given away for free to anyone who registers with a Fan Access Pass on a first-come, first-served basis. Once you register, you will have a chance to win tickets to the US Open and you can also claim a free Wilson junior racquet. Fortnite lovers: don't miss the US Open Advantage Arena interactive gaming zone, where you can immerse yourself in the world of tennis. What now? By 2035, the USTA wants to attract 17 million more people to tennis. Kankam, the association's chief marketing and entertainment officer, said events like Fan Week create that pipeline. It's really about making the event, but also the sport, accessible, she said. Last year Fan Week had a record number of visitors. This year they added another day. We have never had so many events and experiences, Kankam said. It is truly unprecedented.

