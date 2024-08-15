Avon's Caroline Schaefer Inducted into Connecticut Field Hockey HOF





AVON, August 14, 2024 Avon High graduate Caroline Schaefer will be inducted into the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame among the organizations 24andannual induction ceremony on Sunday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington Schaefer is one of three players named to the roster for their high school play. She was a standout player for Avon from 2010-13, helping the Falcons win three consecutive North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) championships and reach the Class M semifinals twice. She scored 19 goals in her high school career, including 10 goals as a sophomore in 2010. She was an All-NCCC and All-State player her junior and senior years and was named to the Southern New England regional team by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) in her final two seasons at Avon. After graduating from Avon in 2014, she played four years of Division I field hockey at Colgate University, where she was named team captain as a senior. She was selected to the NFHCA National Academic Squad three times and was on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll and the Raider Academic Honor Roll in each of her four years at Colgate. She scored two goals and had six assists as a midfielder for Colgate. She graduated from Colgate in 2018 and currently lives in New York City. Previous Avon High players in the Hall of Fame include Kristen Weldon (college player at New Hampshire), Tara Morris (high school player) and Kelly McCollum (high school player). Former Avon High coach Bonnie Tyler is in the Hall of Fame, along with current Avon High coach Terri Ziemnicki. For reservations, email Terri Ziemnicki at HockeyCoachTAZ @cox.net or call 860-212-2299. The deadline to reserve your ticket is Thursday, August 29. Tickets are $65 each. The Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame was established in 1999 and recognizes individuals who, through participation, support, service or achievement, have contributed to the advancement of field hockey in the state. Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame

Induction class 2024 College player

Kirsten Kilburn, Mount Holyoke College (North Branford)

Courtney Watts Russo, Rhode Island (Cheshire)

Referee (officials)

Deb Stolle, Wallingford

High school coach

Kyle Seaburg, Norwalk High

High school player

Caroline Schaefer, Avon

Leah Helm, Haddam-Killingworth

Nancy Shepard Gatta, Old Saybrook

Honor

Dawn O'Neil, Willington, longtime director of the CIAC field hockey tournament and head coach at EO Smith, Somers (1980-95) and Hall (2002-04).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collinsvillepress.com/2024/08/avons-caroline-schaefer-to-be-inducted-into-connecticut-field-hockey-hof/38323/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos