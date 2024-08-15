The latest beta version of Steam has removed the 'open location screenshot' button and it has me in an existential crisis

This isn’t going to last, Valve. So you’re building a new video capture system into Steam. Awesome! But as a result, the desktop version of Steam has now lost what I consider its second-most important button, right behind the big green Play. Valve is hiding my screenshots, and I can’t stress enough how much that’s bugging me.
There could be PTSD going on here. I used to have a MacBook Air and I loved that laptop. Brilliant piece of hardware: no Windows laptop has ever had a trackpad like this. It weighed nothing. The battery life was killer back then. But man There were a few things about Mac OS that I couldn't stand, most notably Apple's preference for hiding all of my files, as if the mere sight of “.jpg” would give me the bubonic plague. If I wanted to view my phone's photos in the Photos app, it was a piece of cake, but finding the actual files involved me having to fight my way through some hideous folders.
I am convinced that I should not search endlessly for files like “User > Wes > .temp > astuvkcaqcf > 4748949585”.
Maybe Apple has gotten better at that over the years – I have no idea. But to see Valve go down the same path now makes me want to pick up my PC and walk straight into the ocean with it. I live about two miles from the ocean, which is a long time to carry a 30 pound desktop, but on the plus side, when I do hold it, I sink to the bottom of the sea where Steam's screenshot interface can no longer touch me.
For years, the Screenshot window has been an all-powerful button, a simple vehicle for raw, efficient digital scrapbooking. You clicked it, and it opened a Windows Explorer window directly to all the screenshots you’d ever taken for that particular game using Steam. Easy! The other features have always been far less useful to me: I rarely need to upload a screenshot to the Steam Cloud because I don’t post on the Steam forums. I don’t need to use Steam’s screenshot manager because when I do take a screenshot, I just want to upload the damn .jpg, or a handful of them, to this website.
Now in Steam’s latest beta, which noticeably features a simplified interface that prioritizes the Steam Deck, the ability to browse to jump to that folder with a single click is gone, replaced by a Share button. You could also right-click an individual image and jump to its file location that way. That’s gone too. Valve wants you to stay within Steam for all of this now, continuing a trend of all computing happening in an app with little or no acknowledgement of the computer it’s installed on.
Is there anything that has been a bigger plague on computer interfaces over the past decade than the Share button? It’s the ultimate “clicking this doesn’t actually do anything, but it opens a list of other things you can do that used to have their own buttons” bit of UI design obfuscation. With the Share button, Steam now lets me click “Save Image” one at a time and choose where on my computer I want to save a screenshot.
But it's already on my computer, Valve. Where is it? Where did you put it? WHERE ARE MY FILES!!
The old UI will remain in the non-beta branch of Steam for now, but I have to beg Valve: bring back your second-best button. Don't make Steam another victim of the blackout era of interface design. Sometimes the old ways are best. I'd even accept a return to skeuomorphism if that was the only way to get back the simple click action I crave. Animate your screenshot window that rolls open like a filing cabinet full of manila folders if you need to. Just give me my button back!
